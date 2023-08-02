Live Latino stars: Check out the updated days with the best shows of 2023 in the U.S.

As 2023 draws to a close, stars from across genres have included multiple U.S. cities to bring the best of their shows live in the coming months.

Billboard recently updated the programming of these presentations for the remainder of the year, noting that the dates may be changed due to last-minute issues.

These are the concerts of the Latino stars that you cannot miss in the U.S. this 2023.

Sanz En Vivo

Spanish star Alejandro Sanz will return to the United States for the first time since the pandemic with his Sanz En Vivo tour, produced by Loud And Live.

The 11-date tour kicks off in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in September and makes stops in cities, including Chicago, New York, and Houston before ending in Los Angeles in October.

Full dates:

Sep. 16 – San Juan – Coliseo de Puerto Rico

Sep. 21 – Orlando – Amway Center

Sep. 23 – Miami – Miami-Dade Arena

Sep. 27 – Chicago – Rosemont Theater

Sep. 29 – Washington, D.C. – EagleBank Arena

Sep. 30 – New York – The Theater at MSG

Oct. 5 – McAllen – Bert Ogden Arena

Oct. 7 – Dallas – Texas Trust CU Theater

Oct. 8 – Houston – Smart Financial Centre

Oct. 12 – El Paso – El Paso County Coliseum

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles –Microsoft Theater

To get tickets, click here.

Andrés Calamaro

Argentine rock icon Andrés Calamaro will perform his most recent and timeless hits, such as "Flaca" and "Aunque No Sea Conmigo," to name a few, during a four-day stay in the United States this fall.

Confirmed dates and cities include Oct. 21 in Miami, Oct. 26 in Orlando, Oct. 30 in Boston, and Nov. 3 in New York.

Banda MS

The Sinaloan group Banda MS of Sergio Lizárraga hits the road this year to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The season kicked off in February and will feature labelmate Edén Muñoz as the opening act on select tour dates.

Available dates:

Aug. 4 - Houston - Smart Financial Centre

Sep. 9 - Phoenix - Footprint Center

Sep. 16 - Reno - Grand Sierra Resort

Oct. 7 - San José - Sap Center

Becky G

Becky G, who is on her first headlining tour, will have a 16-date tour that runs through early fall.

Kicking off with a show on Sep. 14 at Roadrunner in Boston followed by stops in New York City, Atlanta, Orlando and more.

At the end of the month, Becky G will spend consecutive nights in Texas performing in Sugar Land, Grand Prairie, San Antonio, and McAllen before playing at El Paso's Abraham Chavez Theater. After three dates across Southern California, the tour culminates on Oct. 14 at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix.

Maluma

Produced by CMN (Cárdenas Marketing Network), Maluma's Don Juan US tour, named after his upcoming studio album, will kick off on Aug. 31 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California and end on Nov. 4 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. In between, he will make stops in Las Vegas, Houston, New York, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta and Orlando, to name a few.

Click here for tickets.

Peso Pluma

The rising star of the corridos, Peso Pluma, will make his first tour in the U.S. this year. The Mexican singer-songwriter kicked off his Live-Nation-produced season in Ontario, California on Apr. 8 and it has some stops remaining in the U.S.

Click here for complete dates.

Romeo Santos

In the middle of his Latin American tour, Romeo Santos revealed that he will also tour the United States. Following his previously announced stadium shows in Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Houston, Santos will continue his tour in other cities, including Las Vegas, Chicago and Nashville.

To find out more artists and concerts that will take place this year in the U.S., click here.