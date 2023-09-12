Marc Anthony joined the Hollywood Walk of Fame 'club'

The multi-Grammy award-winning artist and global celebrity joined the 2,761 stars who are part of the Walk of Fame in the mecca of world entertainment.

Marc Anthony, 54, received this honor last week in the company of his wife Nadia Ferreira and his two sons, Cristian, 22, and Ryan Muñiz, 20, part of his former relationship with ex-wife Dayanara Torres.

The Puerto Rican star became celebrity number 2,762 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: @MarcAnthony.

During the ceremony, the Puerto Rican highlighted how his Latino roots and the people closest to him have made him who he is today.

In statements shared by Today, Anthony expressed:

I am beside my self and humbled. I’m taking it in and I’m thinking about my kids and I’m thinking about my friends. And I’m a collection of that and I’m not worthy because I have so much more to do.

Beckham in the House

During the ceremony, Anthony was surprised by the owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham, an old friend of the Puerto Rican and guest speaker for the event.

The superstars met 20 years ago when the British was part of the Real Madrid roster, in the team that was called the “galacticos” along figures such as Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, and Roberto Carlos, among others.

“I now dress a little bit like him. I learned salsa for one man only, but please don’t tell my wife. But when we met, we immediately had a special connection. I knew that I had a friend for life,” stated Beckham.

Mi gente! Miren aquí la ceremonia de recibimiento de mi 'Hollywood Star' en el Walk of Fame



Link: https://t.co/PG27jGAcvQ pic.twitter.com/pbfVJOq1sE — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) September 7, 2023

Anthony, who was visibly emotional during his friend's speech, also thanked his fans, team and children.

“I want to thank people who believed in me, my godson, my babies that are not babies anymore, my baby, my beautiful friends, my wife, my team. And people that on a daily basis make me the man that I am,” pointed out Anthony.