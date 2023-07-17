Latino music is the leader in the United States

After Spotify recently announced that the album "Un verano sin ti" became the most listened to in history, the good moment of music produced in Latin America does not stop, and this 2023 is becoming one of the most successful years for the artists who belong to this community.

Following Bad Bunny’s success, who has been the artist with the most streams on Spotify history worldwide for 3 consecutive years, with a total of more than 18 billion clicks, Spotify itself recently highlighted that a Latino music song reached spot #1 in the Global Top 50 on average every month in 2023.

The Good Time Continues

Myke Tower's song ‘LALA’ marks the 7th Latino music song to reach No. 1 on Spotify's Global Top 50 this year.

The streaming platform teamed up with the Puerto Rican-born reggeatonero to create a mini-doc, 'The Making of Myke,' to commemorate the release of his 4th studio album, ‘La Vida es Una,’ back in March.

Myke Towers joins the ranks of Latino music icons who have released chart hits this year, including Bad Bunny, KAROL G, Shakira, Bizarrap, and Peso Pluma, who have had two number-one singles in 2023.

This not only shows how Latino music is dominating the charts, but also delves into the rise of subgenres like Mexican music, with two of the best songs this year from Mexican artists.

.@MYKETOWERS' "LALA" rises to #1 on the global Spotify chart for the first time with 5.56 million streams. His first #1 hit. pic.twitter.com/7vppx89IcO — chart data (@chartdata) July 9, 2023

2023 Hits

Here is the current list of all the Latino music hits that have topped the global charts this year:

"Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" by Bizarrap and Shakira (1/13/23)

"TQG" by KAROL G and Shakira (3/4/23)

"Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma (4/16/23)

"un x100to" by Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny (4/18/23)

"WHERE SHE GOES" by Bad Bunny (5/20/23)

"Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55" by Bizarrap and Peso Pluma (6/2/23)

“LALA” by Myke Towers (7/8/23)

Cultural and Economic Leadership

Thanks to news like this, you might think that Latino music is demonstrating U.S. Latino leadership, both culturally and economically.

According to data provided by L'ATTITUDE, based on a report published last month by the Recording Industry Association of America, Latino music revenues increased 24% last year to reach a record $1.1 billion in the U.S.

That's the second straight year of double-digit earnings and a bigger jump than any other music genre.

Also, some music experts agree that streaming is one of the main reasons for this spectacular growth, and, as one reporter noted, “in the U.S. today, Latin music is pop music.”

The data demonstrates that reality, pointing out how streaming accounted for 97% of Latino music revenue last year.