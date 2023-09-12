Federal Reserve confirmed the first Latina governor in its history

Colombian-American Adriana Kugler, World Bank economist and expert in labor and international economics, recently became the first Latina to join the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, an organization that has 109 years of history.

Sen. Bob Menéndez, Democrat for N.J., a senior member of the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, said in a speech shared by NBCNews:

It makes me especially proud that Kugler will finally bring the lived experience of being Latino in the United States to the Federal Reserve.

About Kugler

Kugler, 53, is a renowned expert on international labor and economics, as well as executive director of the World Bank group for the United States.

The official, who has a doctorate in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, was chief economist of the Department of Labor from Sep. 2011 to Jan. 2013, during the Obama administration.

Kugler has been highlighted for her research surrounding worker training in the U.S. and Colombia, and she recently focused it on the effects in the U.S. of the extension of unemployment benefits in recent years.

Her study found that extra help during the coronavirus pandemic helped people take more time to find jobs that fit their skills and qualifications, as well as to get better wages.

Menéndez highlighted how Kugler has shown that she will uphold the Fed's long legacy of independent decision-making, the kind of decisions that affect every community in the country.

Likewise, the Senator stressed that the absence of a Latino in the century-old history of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve is an "affront" to the 62 million Hispanics in the country and is not in tune with the economic contribution of Latinos, a figure surrounding the 3 billion dollars.

“It violates the idea that the hopes and dreams of Latinos are essential to America. Never again should a Latino or Latina wonder if they can rise from humble beginnings to hold seats of power,” stressed Menéndez.

Latina confirmation at the FCC

Senate also confirmed Anna Gómez to serve on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

"Ms. Gomez is an exceptional nominee with considerable telecom experience and broad support from groups on both sides of the aisle,” pointed out on the Senate floor Charles Schumer, Democrat, N.Y., Senate Majority Leader.

Following a 55-43 vote, Gómez, who is a telecommunications attorney with extensive experience in domestic and international communications law and policy, will be the first Latina on the commission in more than 20 years.

"Thank you to President Biden for nominating me to the Federal Communications Commission and to the Senate for confirming me. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve," posted Gómez on her LinkedIn profile.

Gómez, who has held various positions at the FCC, was born in Orlando, Florida, and spent her childhood in Bogotá, Colombia, until her family moved to New Jersey. She attended Pennsylvania State University and George Washington University Law School.

"Another glass ceiling broken. And these are so important to getting a full, diverse view on important governing agencies like the Fed, like the FCC,” highlighted Schumer.