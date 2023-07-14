Does Hollywood want to replace actors with AI replicas?

During the press conference in which the Hollywood actors confirmed that they were going on strike, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator, revealed a proposal from the Hollywood studios that raised concerns, not only among the actors, but also among the art community at large.

As in the case of the writers' strike, the use of generative AI has been pointed out as one of the most controversial points in the negotiations between the two parties.

Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, stated in her opening statement at the press conference:

If we don’t stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble, we are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines.

"Groundbreaking" Proposal

In a statement issued about the strike, the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) said its proposal included “a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members.

“This ‘groundbreaking’ AI proposal that they gave us yesterday, they proposed that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get one day’s pay, and their companies should own that scan, their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they want, with no consent and no compensation. So if you think that’s a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again,” stressed Crabtree-Ireland during the press conference.

We didn’t want a strike, but we are not afraid of a fight. We are #SAGAFTRAstrong! #SAGAFTRAstrike pic.twitter.com/QLRME29vMC — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 13, 2023

In response, AMPTP spokesman Scott Rowe sent out a statement denying the claims made during the SAG-AFTRA press conference.

“The claim made today by SAG-AFTRA leadership that the digital replicas of background actors may be used in perpetuity with no consent or compensation is false. In fact, the current AMPTP proposal only permits a company to use the digital replica of a background actor in the motion picture for which the background actor is employed. Any other use requires the background actor’s consent and bargaining for the use, subject to a minimum payment,” underscored Rowe.

Fair Strike?

Here are some of the components of the Producer offer that SAG-AFTRA has chosen to waive in favor of a strike: