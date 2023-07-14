LIVE STREAMING
Photo: Courtesy
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is opening a new location in Edgmont at 4815 West Chester Pike on Friday, July 14th and will give the first 50 guests free Rita's for a year. Photo: Courtesy

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Giveaway

Rita’s Italian Ice celebrates the grand opening of the Edgmont location with free Rita’s for a year to the first 50 guests to arrive at 3 p.m. today.









By
By
Jennifer Hernandez
July 14, 2023

Your Summer just got sweeter, and Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has you covered with delicious Italian ice and Frozen Custard treats that will leave you wanting more, with a freshly made on-site selection from over 75 flavors that oaths to create an everlasting taste that your tastebuds will be grateful for. 

Rita’s has been known for giving away free water ice on the first day of spring for the past 31 years, and what better way to commemorate the grand opening of its first location in Edgmont at 4815 West Chester Pike on Friday, July 14 than by rewarding the first 50 guests in line with Free Rita’s Italian Ice for a Year! Limit 1 per household in line, and verification information may be required. The event will start at 3 p.m. 

The store will also offer guests $2 Small Italian ice and $ Small Gelati— the perfect treat for this hot and humid temperature. 

The guests will also enjoy free giveaways from Rita’s prize wheel, photo opportunities with Rita’s mascot Ice Guy, and swag giveaways. 
 

