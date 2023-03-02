LIVE STREAMING
The Next Shift program is part of the Flyers' Women's History Month celebration. Photo courtesy of The Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers announce new mentoring program for local young women and girls

The “Next Shift” program is geared towards those with a passion for sports and will introduce them to careers they may want to pursue.

Emily Leopard-Davis
March 02, 2023

The Philadelphia Flyers are currently accepting applications for their new program, Next Shift: Mentoring the Next Generation of Female Leaders. It pairs local young women and girls, ages 14-22 years old, with female Flyers executives and team leaders. 

The program will debut during the Flyers’ March 21 home game against the Florida Panthers.

Those participating work in departments such as marketing, communications, game presentation, sales, broadcast, and community relations.  

Program participants will be given a behind-the-scenes look into a gameday and be able to take part in the roles the female leaders do. This will allow them to make connections with members of the front office and get a look into potential careers. 

They will also get four tickets to the game, an official working credential for the game, and attend a welcome reception. This reception will also be attended by the Flyers’ female leaders. 

“We have so many talented women in our organization who are integral to making each and every game night a success, so this program is a great opportunity to show local girls and young women that they can succeed at the highest levels of the sports and entertainment industry,” said Valerie Camillo, President and CEO of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment.

She continued, “As we begin Women’s History Month, we want to celebrate everything that women have achieved in our game and in our industry, but it’s just as important to look [to] the future and support the next shift of female leaders in hockey and all throughout sports.”

This program is a part of the team’s Women’s History Month celebration and to observe year-round efforts to foster and promote female talent in the front office. 

Applications will close Monday, March 13, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET. Those who are selected will be notified the week of the 13th. 

Children under 18 years old will need to have their parents to fill out the applications for them. Applicants also need to live within driving distance and commit to attending the March 21 game, as well as have a passion for sports.  

