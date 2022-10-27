Frank Cano travels from Peru to East Lansing every month to get his EMBA

Michigan State University (MSU) and the Broad College of Business welcomes students from all around the world, including Frank Cano Aristondo, who travels from Peru to East Lansing every month to attend the Executive MBA program offered at MSU.

Frank was born and raised in Peru and has over 12 years of experience in Supply Chain Management and Project Management around the world. He currently works for Mondelez International in Latin America.

He attended and acquired an Industrial Engineering degree from the National University of Engineering in Peru, considered #1 in Industrial Engineering in the country. A Master’s in Supply Chain Management from ESAN Graduate School of Business in Peru, a Master’s in Supply Chain Management and Technology from Ramon Llull University in Spain, and he is a Project Management professional from Project Management Institute (PMI), USA.

His interest to pursue another degree stem from his desire to continue to learn.

“My dream was always to study at a top university in the United States, and the Broad College of Business has a strong reputation for the EMBA, Supply Chain and Finance programs,” explained Frank, who aspires to be a Regional Manager at a top multinational company.

He understands that in order to become a Regional Manager, he needs to “add knowledge and experiences to [his] profile such as global business perspective, cross-cultural leadership skills, critical thinking skills to create and implement business ideas in the face of a dynamic and uncertain marketplace, updated financial and accounting skills, and cutting-edge strategic design tools.”

He explains this is the right time for him to attend the Executive MBA program while continuing to work for Mondelez International in Latin America. In order to accomplish a balance, he has organized his schedule from 2022-2024— prioritizing school, work, sport activities, daily activities, and quality time with family and friends.

Frank values his connecting flights because it presents the perfect opportunity to explore different cities and gain more knowledge and exposure to American culture and its value.

EMBA at MSU offers a “culture of collaborative work—by exchanging world-class knowledge and experiences to become better professionals and people,” Frank emphasizes.

Although Frank has everything figured out, he does admit how important networking is, especially at the beginning of the program for incoming students like him, who want to optimize networking and take advantage of getting involve in the program.

His advice to others is to network, attend events for incoming students, get involved with American culture if unfamiliar, and try to foster relationships with classmates.

“I invite you to always think big and outside your comfort zone. If you have a dream, you must fight for it. The process will be difficult but will be worth it in the end,” Frank emphasizes. “You will always find an opportunity for your development around the world. You only must know your strengths very well and, through them, find the opportunities. Remember, the world is waiting for you. Go ahead!.”

As the first student from Peru to be part of the EMBA program, Frank couldn’t be prouder of himself and what it means to his family. “Every effort brings its own reward— I know my experience can motivate more colleagues in Latin America to pursue their MBA in the United States.”

He’s always available to be a resource to other professionals considering this program and willing to provide details regarding his experience and time at the Broad College of Business at MSU.

In the end, he wants to “add value to any business and positively impact the world through management in top companies around the world.”