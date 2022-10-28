Montclair State and Bloomfield College Merge

Last year, Bloomfield College, one of New Jersey’s only four-year Predominantly Black Institution (PBI), as well as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) and Minority Serving Institution (MSI), was in desperate need of philanthropic partnership.

The college was extremely vocal about the financial issues it was enduring.

“We’ve been working hard to identify and explore potential strategic alliances with other higher education institutions for nearly a year, but nothing has been finalized yet and time is growing short,” said Marcheta P. Evans, president of the college as reported by Inside Higher Ed.

The announcement generated some concern that students would be less likely to enroll in this institution because of looming uncertainties. Evan stated back then she was committed to being transparent with staff, faculty, and students and being forthright.

Enrollment decline since 2011, with only 1,598 undergraduate students for 2019-20 academic year have also affected the college ability to stay afloat.

In March of this year, Montclair State University and BloomField College announced efforts to forge a permanent relationship, which allowed Bloomfield to remain open 2022-23 academic year.

“The missions of both institutions are closely aligned,” said Montclair State University President Jonathan GS Koppell. “We are both committed to providing access to high-quality educational experiences to students who are often marginalized. So this response to financial adversity is borne of the conviction that together, we can make an even greater impact on the communities we serve. This is what it means to be New Jersey’s premier public service university: turning challenge into opportunity through collaboration and innovation. I look forward to working closely with President Evans to craft a strategic relationship that could serve as a national model of innovation.”

President Evans stated that Montclair “shares our commitment to students from historically underserved populations that is our core mission.”

Now, Bloomfield College and Montclair State University announced Wednesday, October 26, that both institutions are authorized by their Boards of Trustees to sign an Agreement and Plan of Merger.

The college stated it “will continue to operate independently, but in close collaboration with Montclair State University, through the 2022-2023 academic year, and until it is officially part of the University.” Also, Montclair will provide employment opportunities for Bloomfield’s current employees.

“Students enrolled at Bloomfield College will benefit from a distinctive educational environment offering a supportive, small college experience enhanced by the resources of a comprehensive public research university,” Montclair State University President Jonathan GS Koppell said. “This partnership could serve as a new national model for how institutions with similar missions can innovate through integration, and become partners in ensuring student success instead of competitors.”

The merger is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023.



