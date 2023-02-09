LIVE STREAMING
Florida does not welcome diverse books

Duval County, Florida banned books by Latinx/Hispanic authors and celebrities as part of DeSantis “Stop WOKE” act

Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
February 09, 2023

PEN America reported that Duval County, Florida banned 176 books in December of last year as part of DeSantis “Stop WOKE” act.  Those books discuss or represent “a variety of ethnicities, religious affiliations, and gender identities,” including Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o and Vashti Harrison, Malala: A Hero for All (Step into Reading Series), by Shana Corey and Elizabeth Sayles, Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by Jonah Winter and Raúl Colón, and Amina’s Voice (Amina’s Voice Series), Hena Khan. 

However, “Stop WOKE” act applies to books displayed in classrooms causing the covering or removal of books not vetted—teachers and faculty could face felony charges for lack of compliance. 

“Each school district is tasked with ensuring that the materials offered in school libraries and classrooms offer educational value and comply with Florida law,” DeSantis' press secretary Bryan Griffin tweeted on Tuesday as reported by ABCNews. 

Books like The Catcher in The Rye and Anne Frank, which were included in many English classrooms around the country are removed from classrooms in Florida. 

Some banned books by Latinx/ Hispanic authors:

  1. Cow on the Town: Practicing the Ow Sound, by Isabella Garcia
  2. Dreamers, by Yuyi Morales
  3. Celia Cruz, Queen of Salsa, by Verónica Chambers and Julie Maren
  4. Islandborn, by Junot Díaz and Leo Espinosa
  5. Little Night/Nochecita, by Yuyi Morales                     
  6. Looking for Bongo, by Eric Velásquez   
  7. Love to Mama: A Tribute To Mothers, by Pat Mora, Paula S. Barragán M.
  8. All Around Us, by Xelena Gonzalez and Adriana M. Garcia
  9. Alma and How She Got Her Name, by Juana Martinez-Neal  
  10. Drum Dream Girl: How One Girl’s Courage Changed Music, by Margarita Engle and Rafael López
  11. Gaby, Lost and Found, by Angela Cervantes 
  12. Juana & Lucas (Juana and Lucas Series), by Juana Medina 
  13. The Moon Within, by Aida Salazar      
  14. Niño Wrestles the World (Niño Series), by Yuyi Morales      

For a comprehensive list click here


 

