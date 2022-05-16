The Biden Administration has a new Press Secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre is the new White House Press Secretary and Assistant to the President. She makes history as the first Black and first LGBTQ+ person to hold the role.

Most recently, she served as the Principal Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President. She is replacing former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who is expected to take a role at MSNBC.

“This is a historic moment and it’s not lost on me. I understand how important it is for so many people out there, so many different communities that I stand on their shoulders,” Jean-Pierre said after her appointment was announced.

Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique to Haitian parents and was raised in New York City. She received a Master of Public Administration from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

She has served in many communication and political roles for both President Joe Biden's and former President Barack Obama’s campaigns and administrations.

She also served as a political analyst for NBC and MSNBC, the Chief Public Affairs Officer for MoveOn.org and the Regional Political Director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama Administration.

In addition to her political roles, Jean-Pierre has worked at the Center for Community and Corporate Ethics. She has also published a memoir.

President Biden said in a statement, “Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

Jean-Pierre’s appointment as the new White House Press Secretary marks a changing of the guard in U.S. politics.

“Twenty years ago, it was pretty hard to find a Black press secretary to a U.S. senator, Cabinet secretary or presidential candidate,” said Jamal Simmons, communications director to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Now with a Black woman press secretary, a Black woman vice president and a soon-to-be Black woman Supreme Court Justice, several barriers are being broken for women and African Americans in the political landscape.