Ukraine crisis: The United States closed its embassy in Kiev

While last week the United States and the United Kingdom emphatically asked their citizens to leave Ukraine in fear of a possible military clash between Russia and NATO, this week the governments of Switzerland, Japan and Singapore have joined these voices while they are looking for their own to say goodbye to Ukrainian soil.

Along with these urgent calls, the government of Joe Biden made the decision to close its embassy in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and this has been transferred to Lviv near the western border and far from the border with Russia, where only emergency services will be provided and no passports or visas will be issued.

But, what implications does this action by Washington have in the midst of the diplomatic efforts that are being made in the area and the fears of a war that could break out at any moment?

The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has justified the measure as a response to "the drastic acceleration in the accumulation of Russian forces", which invites to preserve the security of US personnel in the face of these threats.

With 181 State Department employees, this was the third largest US diplomatic mission in Europe, in addition to 560 local employees. The Secretary of State noted in his statement that they hoped to return the staff to the Embassy as soon as the conditions may permit it.

Despite this decision to call on all its citizens to quickly leave the country, Blinken assured the Ukrainian government that the United States will continue to support them in the face of all forms of aggression from Russia.

Sensitive material

The Biden administration had already evacuated non-essential personnel last week, to which was added, according to The Wall Street Journal, the dismantling of all communications and systems equipment, sending to Washington the confidential material that was kept over there.

Reactions to the announcement

Ned Price, spokesman for the State Department, assured that the decision was necessary given the options, "more real than ever", of a military intervention by Russia.

The price of a barrel of oil reached US$96, something that had not happened since 2014. This trend, which has been occurring in the face of the threat of a war in Ukraine, leaves the possibility that it will soon reach a historic value of US$100, especially after the increases related to the closing of the embassy this Monday, of 2.5% and 1.5%, this last one in the reference Brent.

While crude oil prices rose, the Dow was trading 400 points lower (1.2%), closing the day with a drop of 172 points and a decrease in the S&P 500 of 1.1%. Likewise, natural gas reached historical increases of 7%, which left session highs above US$ 4.20 per million BTU.

Is there a date for the attack?

The Ukrainian government announces that an attack could take place in the middle of this week, something that was later explained as a sarcastic comment by President Zelensky.

For its part, the US intelligence services calculate the presence of more than 130,000 Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine and the Pentagon warns that the invasion could take place with “little or no warning.”

This has been denied by the Putin administration, who describes these announcements as hysterical and absurd, assuring that the diplomatic options are far from exhausted and that their willingness to dialogue continues.