How would a war in Ukraine affect Latin America?

While the diplomatic teams of Russia and the United States continue to work hard to avoid a military clash involving these two super powers, in the midst of a situation that has already been going on for several months without any part giving in, Latin America is preparing to face some direct consequences of a war in which one way or another it will be forced to take sides.

In my remarks this morning to the @UN Security Council, a forum created for the preservation of peace and security, I addressed the most immediate threat: Russia’s looming aggression against Ukraine. https://t.co/Yesf0Yytoz — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 17, 2022

The call is general for this war not to break out in Eastern Europe and for them to find a peaceful solution to a conflict that has accumulated several years of tension. However, and given the real possibility of combat in the region, it is important to analyze what would be the possible scenario that Latin America would find if the military confrontation were to arise.

Russia in Latin America

With a special presence in Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, Bolivia, Brazil and Argentina, the Russian government has been increasing its influence in Latin America in the last 10 years in the midst of its global projection strategy.

One of the most compromising situations in the region, which can generate direct conflicts, is the one that occurs on the Venezuela-Colombia border, where the government of Nicolás Maduro has the military support of Russia, while the Colombians are the allies of NATO in this part of the continent.

The threat of a regional conflict, as a consequence of a war between Russia and the member countries of the Trans Atlantic Organization, is not only real, but also some points have already been established that would be used by the Putin government to deploy military infrastructure in Venezuela and Cuba.

A controversial visit

Precisely, in the midst of the dialogues between the different members of NATO and the Russian government, a diplomatic visit drew attention because it seemed to be oblivious to the delicate situation that exists on the border.

Although the government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was asked to desist from making a trip to Moscow at this time, he not only preferred not to listen, but also gave his support to the Kremlin by strengthening its commercial relations.

In this way, and ignoring the threats of war, a controversial government like Bolsonaro's takes advantage of Putin's authoritarian image to try to gain support for a possible re-election in Brazil.

Current Consequences

Without the war having been officially declared, the tense situation in Ukraine is already beginning to condition the markets, which see how some products rise in price markedly due to the delays in the logistics chain that the geopolitical conflict is beginning to cause.

In addition to generalized inflation and the lack of supplies in different production chains, which has been caused by the pandemic, the war shock would aggravate this scenario by shooting up the prices of chemical products such as oil and its derivatives, as well as those of agro-industrial items such as the wheat.

Even though at the moment there are no scenarios of military confrontation in Latin America, the economic blow to the countries of the region, regardless of the side they may take, could be devastating, especially considering that the world economy is going through one of its worst moments, all complicated even more by the pandemic.

Although there are fears about the possibility that Russia will install military bases in this area of the Americas, for now this hypothesis does not seem to be of an urgent nature for the Kremlin. For now, the real risk is manifested in food shortages, high fuel and energy costs, as well as financial panic and inflation, which are consequences that would reach Latin American nations directly in the event of a war, either by conventional means, or through cyber strategies, as security experts have already warned.