Juan Orlando Hernández, expresidente de Honduras.
Former President of Honduras would be extradited to the US

Juan Orlando Hernández, former president of Honduras, is accused of drug trafficking and other related charges by the US government.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 15, 2022

After the United States government requested the extradition of the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, on charges of drug trafficking and use of weapons, in an operation carried out with members of the DEA, the Security Minister himself, Ramón Sabillón, was in charge of leading the capture of Hernández, who must appear before a judge this Wednesday.

Hernández, who at the time of his arrest was forced to wear handcuffs and a bulletproof vest, was held at the headquarters of the Cobras special force of the Honduran Police, from where he will be transferred to the Supreme Court of Justice to render an investigation. A few weeks ago he had already been stripped of his visa by the US authorities.

After completing 8 years in the presidency of Honduras, with a government closure clouded by the United States government's complaints against him, it is most likely that, as it went viral on networks today, “Juancho,” as he is popularly known, is going to take a trip to New York very soon (to answer to the authorities of that country).

Sabillón affirmed that the capture of the former president was carried out satisfactorily and all within due process.

The US accusations

Due to the alleged trafficking of at least 500 tons of cocaine through Honduras, which was destined for the United States, the embassy of that country in Tegucigalpa issued the accusation form.

Through a statement from the diplomatic entity, he was informed that he faces three charges, including conspiring to import a controlled substance into the United States, with “the intention and knowledge that said substance would be illegally imported.”

Likewise, charges are added for carrying firearms and for conspiring to use or carry weapons, this in support of the “conspiracy to import narcotics.”

For now, Hernández will have to assume his responsibility within this judicial process without much support in his country. The new president, Xiomara Castro, has been one of those who have supported the United States' denunciations the most, while dozens of protesters approached Hernández's house, before his arrest, to celebrate the extradition order.

Through an audio published on his Twitter account, Hernández announced his collaboration with the authorities of his country and his willingness to collaborate with justice.

