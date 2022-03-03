LIVE STREAMING
Photo from an end immigrant detention rally from April 2021. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images.
Photo from an end immigrant detention rally from April 2021. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images.

Interfaith groups gather outside ICE HQ, bringing attention to 18,000 in immigration detention

Detention Watch organized the gathering seeing the beginning of further demands to remove over 18,000 people from immigrant detention.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Councilmember Kendra Brooks has been the one behind all of City Council's paid sick leave bills. Photo: Jared Piper/PHL Council.

Paid Sick Leave Stays

March 3rd, 2022
Article
María Artunduaga, CEO Respira Labs.

Respira Labs Gains Support

March 3rd, 2022
Article
Photo: Getty Images

Progressive Power in TX

March 3rd, 2022
Article
Senators Cory Booker and Tim Scott were critical in getting the anti-lynching bill passed. Photo Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Lynching as a federal crime

March 3rd, 2022
Article
Goldman Sachs launches the Black Women Impact Grants. Photo credit: Goldman Sachs

Non-profit grants program

March 3rd, 2022
Article
Chef Jose Garcés.

Cooking with Heart

March 3rd, 2022
Article
Penn for PILOTs is urging the university to begin making payments in lieu of taxes. Photo: Getty Images.

In Lieu of UPenn's Taxes

March 3rd, 2022
Article
Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas was behind the push for the Driving Equity Bill. Photo: Michelle Myers/AL DÍA News.

Driving Equity in Philly

March 3rd, 2022
Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
March 03, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Interfaith groups gathered in Washington D.C. outside the ICE Headquarters on the afternoon of Thursday, March 3, to protest and bring attention to the over 18,000 people being held in immigrant detention.

The groups, gathered for the #CommunitiesNotCages National Day of Action, are demanding the Biden Administration to shut down all detention centers, slash ICE and CBP budgets, and put an end to deportation.

The gathering was organized by Detention Watch in conjunction with American Friends Service Committee, Firm Action, We Are Home, and United We Dream Action.

The Detention Watch Network is a national coalition working to abolish immigration detention in the United States.

The coalition has a vision for a world where “every individual lives and moves freely and a society in which racial equity is the norm and immigration is not criminalized.”

Detention Watch combats struggles of racism, xenophobia, mass incarceration, and discriminatory policing to achieve their goal.

As the call for action continues, Detention Watch will be monitoring the effort on social media. 

The coalition is using their platforms, particularly their Twitter account, to follow developments and bring further attention to the cause.

The coalition will continue to update with developments and highlight key factors.

Across the country, other immigrants rights organizations have joined the demand to free immigrants from detention.

In Philadelphia, Juntos commemorated the day by announcing the launch of its Voces Libres effort, which is cataloging the experiences of immigrants detained in Pennsylvania’s immigrant detention centers. 

“Each testimonial speaks to the unnecessary suffering that detention inflicts on the individual, their loved ones, and their families,” Juntos’ website reads.

TAGS
  • immigration
  • immigrant detention
  • ICE

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.