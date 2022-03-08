Supreme Court shuts down request to renew Bill Cosby prosecution

On Monday, March 6, the U.S. Supreme Court left in place an opinion by Pennsylvania’s highest court — which overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction — ultimately rejecting a bid from PA prosecutors to review and reconsider the decision.

Philly native and comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018. Cosby was convicted for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his PA residence in 2004.

His accuser in the case originally reported Cosby’s assault in 2005, but authorities announced he will not be charged due to “insufficient evidence.”

His accuser would later settle out of court for over $3 million. Over 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault or rape in the past 40 years.

Cosby was sentenced to serve three to 10 years at a state prison. He arrived at SCI Phoenix Prison in PA in late September 2018.

He served several months short of three years. He was granted his release in late June 2021 by a matter of due process rights violation.

The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court argued that, since a former Montgomery County district attorney decided not to prosecute Cosby in 2005 in return for his disposition in a civil case, Cosby’s due process rights were violated.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court believes the Montco attorney’s 2005 decision was used against Cosby at trial.

"The question presented to the Court is: 'Where a prosecutor publicly announces that he will not file criminal charges based on lack of evidence,” stated Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court in a release.

In July 2015, recently unsealed documents were revealed to detail Cosby’s admission to acquiring prescription Quaaludes to give to women whom he sought sexual relations with.

Cosby publicist Andrew Wyatt called the decision to release the comedian an act of protecting the constitutional rights of “ALL American Citizens."

"Mr. Cosby's Constitutional Rights were a 'reprehensible bait and switch' by Kevin Steele, Judge Steve T. O'Neill and their cohorts. This is truly a victory for Mr. Cosby but it shows that cheating will never get you far in life and the corruption that lies within Montgomery County District's Attorney Office has been brought to the center stage of the world,” said Wyatt.

Cosby returned to his Elkins Park residence after his release from prison.