Longtime Canadian fugitive discovered in Puerto Rico living under false identity, shocking many including Gov. Pierluisi

Longtime Canadian fugitive Conor Vincent D’Monte has been discovered living in Puerto Rico, going by the alias Johnny Williams and living under false pretense.

It is presumed he had been using the alias for at least six months.

D’Monte was posing as a philanthropist, and would often help out in organizing for projects like toy drives and public school renovation efforts.

He has now been identified as an alleged leader and organizer of a violent gang in Canada.

Canadian authorities were pursuing the gang for multiple charges, including first-degree murder. The gang, “United Nations,” is known for exporting firearms and drugs, netting millions per year.

D’Monte himself has been accused of killing a rival gang member in February 2009 at a strip mall in Vancouver, two further conspiracies to murder.

D’Monte had been evading authorities on the run for over a decade. In Puerto Rico, D’Monte had worked for a nonprofit organization called the Karma Honey Project.

He had last been seen in Vancouver in January 2011, and was only sighted again upon his discovery in Puerto Rico.

For the Karma Honey Project, D’Monte would assist employees of the nonprofit and accompany them to a farmer’s market in Carolina.

As a representative of the Karma Honey Project, D’Monte had met with Puerto Rico’s agriculture secretary and one local senator.

He was even invited to Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s mansion for acknowledgment in his efforts to save honeybees threatened by Hurricane Maria’s impact.

“From what I see, [D’Monte] scammed half the world, deceived half the world, changed, physically operated so that they would not detect him. Now the authorities will prosecute him and make [him] answer for the crimes he committed in Canada,” said Pierluisi.

It is believed D’Monte first settled in a rural, eastern mountain community towards the El Yunque rainforest. He lived on a street with no name.

D’Monte is now in federal prison in Puerto Rico. He is awaiting an extradition process.

He was discovered in the Isla Verde tourism district on Feb. 25 with a 9mm firearm on his person. He did not resist arrest, but acted surprised.

Those who knew D’Monte or worked with him in Puerto Rico were left feeling “surprised” and “fooled” by the matter.

An unknown business affiliate called D’Monte “jovial” and “tremendous” in the area of sales.

Keiron McConnell, a criminal justice expert and Kwantlen Polytechnic University professor, called it unusual for a fugitive to be on the run for as long as D’Monte was, and just as unusual to fully assimilate oneself into a community.