Science Center announces Workforce Development program to build skills in the STEM fields

The University City Science Center has opened applications for its Building an Understanding of Lab Basics (BULB) Spring 2022 cohort. This program focuses on teaching its participants university level training for labs.

The Science Center site states, “Our Workforce Development program connects Philadelphians to jobs at science and tech companies in University City and beyond. We’re committed to developing a strategic workforce development model that fits the needs of companies, strengthens the STEM talent pipeline, and benefits the community around us.”

The program is free and runs for four weeks from April 18 to May 13. It will be held virtually and participants will learn valuable skills in the STEM field.

To apply, interested participants must be over 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and be a Philadelphia resident. You will also need computer/internet access, basic computer skills, basic knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and have an interest in STEM.

Participants will receive a performance-based stipend, lab kit, connections to employers, a professional career mentor, a laptop after completing the program, and continued access to the LabXchange platform after the program ends.

Sharon Willis, the co-founder and Vice President of Sales and Customer Relations at Integral Molecular, said of the program, “It is important that the work that takes place in the Science Center is accessible to and a part of the broader West Philadelphia community. Expanding job opportunities to include the diversity of the community works towards building inclusion and unity between the Science Center and the broader West Philadelphia community.”

Training like this can be crucial in helping close the employment gap for Black people and Latinos in the STEM fields.

According to the Pew Research Center, Black people make up 11% of the total workforce and Latinos make up 17%. However, Black people only make up 9% of the STEM workforce and Latinos make up only 8%.

Out of the five groups surveyed, Blacks and Latinos were the only ones whose percentage in STEM was lower than their percentage in the total workforce. Both White people and Asians had a higher percentage, while the group labeled “other” had the same percentage.

This gap starts in college. Eighteen percent of Black students, 20% of Latino students, and 19% of White students declare STEM majors. Only 34% of Black students and 43% of Latino students stay with this major and earn a degree in STEM. This is compared to 58% of White students that do the same.

Applications close on April 1. Click on the link to learn more and apply: https://sciencecenter.org/programs/workforce-development