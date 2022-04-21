LIVE STREAMING
Taller Puertorriqueño to premiere Antonio Martorell's ‘A/Restos’

Antonio Martorell's ‘A/Restos’ art installation is coming to Taller Puertorriqueño this Friday.

Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
April 21, 2022

From this Friday, April 22 to Sept. 18, Taller Puertorriqueño will present Antonio Martorell's, A/Restos, which premiered in two series in 2018. The project is particularly focused on the miscounted dead in the aftermath of Hurricane María among other ills on the island.

A/Restos comes from printmaker, painter, installation artist, stage and costume designer, writer, illustrator, teacher, draftsman, and all-around creative Antonio Martorell.

The Santurce, Puerto Rico-born Martorell's A/Restos serves as the artist’s reaction to the negative economic and environmental elements affecting the island today.

A/Restos is also influenced by Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, deforestation, joblessness, lack of education, and the labor efforts aiming to restore some normalcy.

The impact of natural disasters like hurricanes have only been accelerated by the climate crisis’ effects.

Past the disasters themselves, a lack of government support in prioritizing the health of residents adds to the lasting effects of disasters.

A play on words, a shortened version of “arrest, stop, and remain,” A/Restos is an immersive art installation utilizing print and mixed-media on felt.

The installation’s arrangements reflect the memory of fuller forests compared to what endures.

With each wall piece printed on felt, the installation showcases 24 panels which average 144” x 65” to 114” x 325” in size. 

A/Restos also utilizes wood, chattara, aluminum, imprints of trees, and discarded or broken items.

To view the A/Restos exhibit while it’s at Taller Puertorriqueño, those interested may RSVP here. RSVPs may autofill with the most upcoming and current date.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article said that A/Restos is from 2015. It is actually from two series in 2018 and work he recently finished. The article has been updated with the correct year.

