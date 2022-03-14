The largest life science and research facility in Philadelphia is coming to Drexel University’s campus

A new collaboration between Drexel University and Gattuso Development Partners (GDP) will lead to the largest life science and research facility in Philadelphia.

The facility will be located on Drexel’s campus in University City’s life science district. This district is also home to B. Labs and Ultra Labs, upon its completion.

It will be constructed at the current site of one of Drexel’s recreational fields. GDP will lease this land from Drexel. When the project is complete, Drexel will lease a portion of the building for academic and research purposes. GDP has signed commitments for over 50% of the building space already.

Drexel’s president John Fry said, “We are proud to partner with Gattuso Development Partners to bring this world-class facility to University City’s flourishing life sciences community. As Drexel continues to play a prominent role in creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem in University City, this exciting project will generate more co-op and career opportunities for Drexel students while stimulating more educational and research partnerships with life science companies for our faculty and students.”

The building will be designed by Robert A. M. Stern Architects and will be 11 stories high. It will feature an HVAC system that was specifically designed for lab research, best practice chemical storage space and PH neutralization capability, and fully enclosed loading docks.

Other projects that GDP has helped build in the city include the Comcast Center, the Comcast Technology Center, and 18 buildings in the Navy Yard.

“It is a privilege to partner with Drexel University to bring this state-of-the-art project to fruition. The vision that John Fry and his leadership team have evolved for the Drexel campus and its immediate environs has played a vital role in Philadelphia’s ability to fully leverage the world-class science that is currently being done here for the city’s long-term economic benefit,” said John Gattuso, GDP co-founder and CEO.

This new building will be a continuation of Philadelphia’s growth as a life science hub. In 2020, the city placed 6 of 14 on the commercial real estate advisory firm, Newmark’s, end of year report for centers of innovation and growth.

“The demand for life science development continues to hold incredible potential for economic growth throughout the city and region,” Gattuso said. “We see the Drexel project as a catalyst for that growth, which will continue to leverage new private investment and generate jobs as it anchors the next great wave of life sciences development.”

Groundbreaking for the building is expected for Fall 2022, with the building expected to be completed in Fall 2024.