Power Street Theatre offering free beginner bilingual writing classes starting March 9

Power Street Theatre will soon be offering virtual, beginner bilingual writing classes for adults starting this month. Classes will be conducted via Zoom.

The ‘Land and Body’ classes will run between March 9 and April 20 of this year, with classes limited to 10 students. Classes will run between 6-8 p.m. Registration closes on March 4.

The classes will be taught by Philly teaching artist, English and Spanish teacher Tamanya M. M. Garza. Garza’s classes will be taught in Spanish and English.

Garza is a Latine parent-artist based in Philly. A multi-hyphenate, she has worked as a director, producer, and educator.

She has worked with a number of theatre companies including Power Street, Simpatico Theatre, Wilma Theatre, Philadelphia Theatre Company, InterAct Theatre Company — as well as Ursinus College, Philadelphia Women’s Theatre Festival, Directors Gathering, and the University of the Arts.

A sizable portion of Garza’s work focuses on developing new plays, focusing on those representing People of the Global Majority.

Garza recently directed Las Mujeres by Erlina Ortiz from Power Street Theatre.

The seven-week Land and Body classes will employ a “Capturing Character” focus. The class will be taking a look at how character is built on-page, and how music is incorporated into everyday life.

The classes will investigate and explore the work of significant new playwrights and poets who have Philly ties.

The “Capturing Character” classes will incorporate exercises such as writing a letter to an ancestor, imagining the world 500 years from now, and pinpointing the magic of how people tell stories.

The new classes continue to reinforce Power Street’s model of being more than just a theatre company.

“Power Street is excited to offer new Land and Body class for 2022 to give adults a chance to escape the routine of life and return to imagination and play!” stated Power Street Theatre.

No prior experience is required to attend Power Street Theatre’s Land and Body classes. Registration is open now until March 4.

Questions may be directed to [email protected]