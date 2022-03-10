LIVE STREAMING
Boricua Restaurant is one of many Latino-owned restaurants taking part in Dine Latino Restaurant week. Photo courtesy of Boricua Restaurant.
Support Latino-owned restaurants affected by the pandemic in Philly with Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Dine Latino Restaurant Week will take place next week starting on March 14.

Between March 14-18, the Dine Latino Restaurant Week will take place. 

The five-day event will put a spotlight on Latino-owned restaurants that were affected by the pandemic by calling restaurant lovers to select establishments.

The Dine Latino promotional campaign seeks to boost the revenue of Latino-owned restaurants through the promotion of al fresco dining, and delivery from the chosen restaurants.

The campaign is organized by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC), and sponsored by Aramark. This is the program’s fourth year.

This year, the campaign will expand past traditional restaurant establishments into Latino-owned spots with a wide range of culinary options and styles. 

This promotion will be available during dinner services only. There will be select delivery and indoor dining options at participating restaurants.

Jennifer Rodríguez, the President of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, shared some words in a statement regarding the Restaurant Week: 

“As we launch our fourth Dine Latino Restaurant Week, we feel immense gratitude surrounding the now permanent initiative that has uplifted Latino-owned restaurant businesses in Philadelphia,” said Rodríguez. “We are excited to welcome our returning participants alongside a host of new restaurants for residents and visitors to explore.”

With restrictions loosening in the city, this is a perfect time to celebrate the Dine Latino Restaurant Week.

Restaurants have the opportunity to enroll their establishment in the Dine Latino Restaurant Week. 

It’s free for eligible restaurants to apply. Chamber memberships are not required. Sign-up info and eligibility requirements can be found here.

For a full list of participating restaurants, those interested can see here. The list will be updated if new restaurants are added.

