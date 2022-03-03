The Lions, CCP’s basketball team, to compete in NJCAA Division III National Championship

The Lions, the official basketball team of the Community College of Philadelphia, will be competing for first place in the NJCAA Division III National Championship next week.

The team will compete between March 7-12 in Rockford, Illinois.

A watch party recently took place at the college’s Bonnell Building in support of The Lions’ selection show.

The team was awarded their place in the national competition after defeating Brookdale Community College’s team 78-58 on Saturday, Feb. 26.

This will be The Lions’ first trip to the National Championship since 2016, where they ranked seventh overall

The team competed the previous year too, ranking eighth overall in 2015.

Following Saturday’s game, Amir Woods was named the NJCAA North Atlantic District Championship’s Most Valuable Player of the Year.

Head coach Joseph Rome was also selected the NJCAA North Atlantic District Coach of the Year.

Ryan Holmes was chosen as this season’s Eastern Pennsylvania Athletic Conference (EPAC) men’s basketball Player of the Year.

The EPAC is composed of 12 NJCAA member Colleges across both Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Holmes and Issac Marshall were named to the men’s Team All-Conference, with Nizja Faison selected as Second Team All-Conference.

The Lions will compete against Dallas-Eastfield at noon on March 9. The winner will play the Community College of Rhode Island at 8 p.m. on March 10.