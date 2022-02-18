Philly’s National Marian Anderson Museum launches restoration project following 2021 flood damage

The National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society is asking for support in a time of healing.

In 2021, the museum experienced water damage caused by an emergency flood disaster. Over $491,000 in damage was brought upon the museum’s collection.

A full historic conditions assessment report has been completed with the assistance of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, marking the amount of repair needed.

The museum has already received resources in combating the flood, and have been lucky to have already restored some damaged items, but more work is needed.

Due to the flood damage, the museum will maintain a virtual tour season in 2022. This will continue until all repairs and restorations have been made.

The National Marian Anderson Museum is a historical resident dedicated to presenting the life and work of Anderson, the famed American contralto skilled in a wide range of styles.

The museum is the epicenter of education for Marian Anderson’s life, work, and story. In her life, she performed throughout the United States and Europe.

You can make a donation to the National Marian Anderson Museum here, or by calling the museum's office phone: 215-779-4219.

The Marian Anderson Museum is located at 762 S. Martin Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19146