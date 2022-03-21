Philly Theatre Week to return this April with 85 events

Theatre Philadelphia has announced Philly Theatre Week’s return for its fifth year this April.

This Philly Theatre Week will signal a 10-day festival including 85 shows and events across 64 organizations. The festival will run from April 1-10.

Philly Theatre Week brings together an array of artists, organizations, and theatergoers from the tri-state area.

Shows and events will include live and virtual performances, live and remote workshops, theatre-by-mail and chat room options.

Theatergoers can expect a mix of classic, experimental, and physical theater, low-budget readings, panels, workshops, and discussion.

These productions come from professional theater companies, academic institutes, community theater companies, individual acts, and small-budget companies.

Live performances will take place across Philly, Delaware, South Jersey, Bucks County, the Main Line and Western Suburbs.

While the theater week will commend the resilience of the theater community two years into a pandemic, it may also be taking precautions required with larger gatherings.

Precautions may look different this year, however, as the city continues to relax mandates, and as participating companies make individual decisions. Remote options can work to alleviate health worries.

An introduction for the Philly Theatre Week will kick off at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, on the location’s rooftop garden at 5 p.m. on March 30.

The introduction will show previews for scenes, songs, and performances from Philly Theatre Week companies. This will be the first in-person event from Theatre Philadelphia since 2020.

Tickets are available now for the theater week in different packages. A full master list of each Philly Theatre Week show and event can be found here.