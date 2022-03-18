Yelp's Women in Business Summit 2022 is on the horizon

Yelp, the digital platform based in San Francisco, California, which makes it easy for users to find all kinds of outlets in their cities and assign them a rating, is preparing to celebrate its second annual Women in Business Summit on Thursday, March 24.

As a way to celebrate Women's History Month, Yelp presents the Summit virtually and free, to create an important stage where female business owners, especially those who make decisions, can connect, learn and share their particular experiences.

With the intention of looking towards a different world from the one left by the pandemic, the organizers of the Summit have carefully designed the event so that its attendees can discover common elements and have the opportunity to learn the stories behind each business. As they point out in the description of the forum: "inspiring perspectives and advice to solve the new challenges entrepreneurs face.”

“Headlined by beauty entrepreneur Bobbi Brown, founder of Jones Road Beauty, this summit will bring together dynamic female entrepreneurs, along with leaders in social media, marketing, and finance, for a day of thought-provoking conversations, inspiration, and actionable advice,” reads a Yelp blog post.

Those attending the Summit, which will start at 11:00 a.m., will be able to acquire different skills and find valuable tools to strengthen their companies and achieve further expansion.

Within the learning proposals that Yelp offers its guests for this Summit, there are activities that will allow them, among other things to:

Create a unique brand identity to make your business stand out from the competition.

Use social channels that engage your community to create loyal customers and generate higher revenue.

Generate a strong and structured support network that prioritizes collaboration over competition.

Promote unique and memorable customer experiences.

Strengthen the financing of each business.

Recommended Talks

Among the guests attending the Summit include, moderator Emily Washcovick, a New York Times bestselling author, and Bobbi Brown, the founder of Jones Road Beauty, will discuss how to “reigniting your entrepreneurial spirit, following your dreams, and leading as a female entrepreneur.”

We’re thrilled to announce the headliner of our 2nd annual #YelpWomeninBusiness Summit: beauty entrepreneur Bobbi Brown! Tune in to hear from @justbobbibrown, founder of @jonesroadbeauty, on March 24 at 11:05 a.m. ET. Snag your free ticket: https://t.co/cO1DJt1F6G pic.twitter.com/GbRJqwlyGq — Yelp for Business (@yelpforbusiness) March 11, 2022

The workshop by Julianne Fraser, president and CEO at Dialogue New York, in the company of Kirstin Lawrence, associate manager customer success for Twitter, and Danielle Johnson, head of SMB account management, for TikTok North America, also stands out. Through the panel discussion, attendees will be able to hear from leaders in the video and social media industries on how companies "can leverage these platforms to stay relevant and keep their audiences engaged."

Yelp's Annual Women in Business Summit is endorsed by Luminary, Entrepreneur, HeyMama & Female Founder Collective.

Enroll for the Summit by clicking here.