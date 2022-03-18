LIVE STREAMING
Entrepreneur women.
The continuous struggle of women to win their space in the corporate world. Photo: Pixabay.

Yelp's Women in Business Summit 2022 is soon approaching

The mobile application that allows people to rate their experience in a business through reviews, celebrates Women's History Month with this relevant event.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 18, 2022

Yelp, the digital platform based in San Francisco, California, which makes it easy for users to find all kinds of stores in their cities and allows them to assign a rating to them through their personal reviews, is preparing to celebrate the second annual Women in Business Summit on Thursday,  March 24.

As a way to celebrate Women's History Month, Yelp presents this Summit, virtually and free, to create an important stage in which female business owners, especially those who make decisions, can connect, learn and share their particular experiences.

Promotional image of Yelp Women's Summit

With the firm intention of looking towards a different world from the one left by this pandemic, the organizers of the Summit have carefully designed the event so that its attendees can discover common elements and have the opportunity to learn the stories behind each business, finding thus, as they point out in the description of the forum, "inspiring perspectives and advice to solve the new challenges entrepreneurs face.”

“Headlined by beauty entrepreneur Bobbi Brown, founder of Jones Road Beauty, this summit will bring together dynamic female entrepreneurs, along with leaders in social media, marketing, and finance, for a day of thought-provoking conversations, inspiration, and actionable advice,” it is highlighted through a Yelp blog post.

Those attending the Summit, which will start at 11:00 a.m. (ET), will be able to acquire different skills and find valuable tools to strengthen their companies and achieve further expansion.

Within the learning proposals that Yelp offers its guests for this Summit, there are activities that will allow them, among other things to:

  • Create a unique brand identity to make your business stand out from the competition.
  • Use social channels that engage your community to create loyal customers and generate higher revenue.
  • Generate a strong and structured support network that prioritizes collaboration over competition.
  • Promote unique and memorable customer experiences.
  • Strengthen the financing of each business.

Recommended Talks

Among the prestigious guests attending the Summit include, moderator Emily Washcovick, New York Times bestselling author, and Bobbi Brown, the founder of Jones Road Beauty, will discuss how to “reigniting your entrepreneurial spirit, following your dreams, and leading as a female entrepreneur.”

Likewise, the workshop by Julianne Fraser, president and CEO at Dialogue New York, in the company of Kirstin Lawrence, associate manager customer success for Twitter, and Danielle Johnson, head of SMB account management, for TikTok North America, stands out. Through this panel discussion, attendees will be able to hear from leaders in the video and social media industries on how companies "can leverage these platforms to stay relevant and keep their audiences engaged."

Yelp's Annual Women in Business Summit is endorsed by Luminary, Entrepreneur, HeyMama & Female Founder Collective.

Enroll to the Summit clicking here.

