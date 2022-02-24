WeWork, the coworking platform reinvents itself

WeWork was born in 2010 with the proposal of providing flexible workspaces for the needs of modern workers. Although its beginnings heralded a promising outlook, the fears of some investors and the unexpected arrival of the pandemic, which forced the world to lock down in their homes, provided it with a major blow.

How workers and companies are defining their approach to #hybridwork and what #flexibleoffice options they'll need will determine workspace solutions in the coming years. Explore the trends and implications in @CBRE's annual report: https://t.co/KX16xitOPO pic.twitter.com/PxTHnuiTYy — WeWork (@WeWork) February 18, 2022

After having a wide portfolio of offices available in almost all cities, in 2019, especially thanks to the management of one of its founders, Adam Neumann, the business model began to be questioned by investors, generating a strong crisis that forced them, among other things, to lay off about 20% of their employees worldwide. It also caused them to give up their intentions to operate in the stock market to later be absorbed by SoftBank, which took over 80% of the company.

With the declaration of the pandemic, WeWork, along with other real estate companies focused on this type of property for shared work spaces, had to face a scenario in which sales were dramatically reduced thanks to the sanitary measures that made people work from home, thus being forced to leave coworking spaces behind.

Taking into account only the figures of this firm, the net loss in the first three months of 2021 reached more than $2 billion, this including restructuring expenses.

The Latin American Market Opens

Backed by one of the largest investment funds in the world, the new bet and business model for WeWork is aimed at Latin America and its growing market.

Just as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to liquidate the business, in the same way, thanks to the new working dynamics that have originated as a result of the emergency and that were surely advanced by several years, WeWork has found an opportunity to reinvent itself and be able to take a strong step into this new reality.

What's one thing we know to be true about the future of work? It's all about #flexibility. Read the full @CBRE Annual Flexible Office Market Report and the important role of #WeWork in workspace that is there for all the ways you work: https://t.co/NnR6OOcdWu pic.twitter.com/OPkWxdnI4x — WeWork (@WeWork) February 17, 2022

According to the company's directives, among the important changes in consumer’s behavior, one can be highlighted that has directly benefited them. They speak specifically of the change in mentality in an important group of the workforce, which has led people to move away from the main cities to explore other lifestyles while carrying out their respective tasks.

This new trend has led WeWork to expand its presence in Latin America, initially expanding its operation in Mexico, where Monterrey and Guadalajara will host its new offices.

Thanks to the financial support and the joint venture negotiated with SoftBank Latin America Fund in mid-2021, WeWork is strengthening itself in the Latin American market and its needs to use it as a benchmark that allows it to expand its influence globally.

In addition to utilizing the Mexican market as a platform for expansion, WeWork has set out to understand it in depth and offer complementary and specific services so that workers in this region, who are part of hybrid and flexible models, have the tools that new labor systems require.

Likewise, from the company, they point out that their model also offers its partners the possibility of moving to the beach or any other place for a weekend and finding an available WeWork space that they can go to.

Using flexibility as its keyword, WeWork, which has already reached pre-pandemic levels, seeks to consolidate itself in Latin America, especially in Mexico and Brazil, as the favorite bet of workers and companies that make use of the new hybrid models to carry out its operations both efficiently and dynamically.