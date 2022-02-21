This is Victoria’s Secret new angel

While the famous underwear brand Victoria's Secret was looking for models for its most recent commercial campaign, who would be part of its group of "dynamic women", they found this beautiful Puerto Rican woman who, in addition to stealing sighs and arousing smiles, shows herself as one of the inclusive faces of the company.

Sofía Jirau, a 24-year-old Puerto Rican model, was announced by the brand as one of its new stars, the first in the history of this firm with Down syndrome, which has earned her massive recognition from many who had not yet enjoyed her talent.

Jirau published excitedly through her Instagram account after receiving a call from one of the most important agencies for international modeling:

“One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret… I am the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome!”

“Since I was a child I have aspired to be a model and this is catapulting me to the career that I want to develop,” said Jirau.

After the announcement, the Puerto Rican model’s Instagram followers increased exponentially, going from just over 200,000 to more than 440,000.

"Love Cloud Collection" is the name of Victoria's Secret's new campaign, in which 18 models will reinforce the brand's inclusive commitment to celebrate all women and, especially with Jirau, to highlight this important evolution in its commercial strategies.

The creative team of the company sees the presence of the Puerto Rican, added to a cast of "incredible women", as the opportunity to establish new standards that appeal to inclusion and diversity.

Previous Experience

This isn't Jirau's first big break in modeling. Thanks to her discipline and strong mentality to break barriers, she is already considered a professional model in the industry, even participating in the New York Fashion Week two years ago.

The arrival of Sofía Jirau at the prestigious brand adds to the hiring of new brand ambassadors to project a renewed image, including Megan Rapinoe, a soccer star from the United States, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a way for Victoria’s Secret to do a proper makeover.

In addition to her foray into the catwalks, the model is also a businesswoman, with her own online fashion store called “Alavett” (a phrase that in Puerto Rico means “I love it”).

Jirau wrote to end her post: