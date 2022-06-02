LIVE STREAMING
José Márquez, TechLatino CEO, obtains a doctorate from Global International Humanitarian University

TechLatino is the National Association of Hispanics in Information Science and Technology.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 02, 2022

TechLatino, the National Association of Hispanics in Information Science and Technology (LISTA), which offers a Latino perspective on many key technology areas through workshops, seminars, national business series, research, policy analysis, and awareness programs, announced an important recognition for its CEO, José Márquez.

Márquez, a 25-year telecommunications industry veteran who holds an engineering degree from Rutgers University and has held various senior positions, from implementation and sales engineering, to channel development and Internet policy, at companies such as Sprint, MCI, AT&T, Global Crossing and Mi8, was recognized on Charter Day and Commencement ceremonies with a Doctorate from the Global International Humanitarian University, an international institution that recognizes humanitarian efforts through acts of service.

“José Márquez, you have served your community, brilliantly and forcefully. Countless organizations have recognized your dedication to public service and Global International Humanitarian University is honored to join them,” said Dr. Maxine Cain and Dr. Sharon Brown, while highlighting the service of Márquez, who for 27 years has worked to empower Latino communities. 

During the ceremony, the importance of technology and higher education was highlighted: “Technology is the great equalizer in America. And if the American dream is to be a reality, we all must do everything we can to ensure all students have affordable access to higher education and development in technology.”

Marquez's Career

José Márquez, TechLatino CEO, getting his doctorate. Photo: TechLatino.
José Márquez, TechLatino CEO, getting his doctorate. Photo: TechLatino.

Prior to founding TechLatino: LISTA in 2004, José Márquez was Chief Architect and founder of Hispanics in Information Technology and Telecommunications (HITT), where he brought to light the lack of a Latino presence in the U.S. IT and Telecom workforce.

He also previously served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Channels for Mi8 Corporation and was President of JAM III Communications Group, an e-commerce solutions consulting firm that helps businesses with their web strategies, security and wireless communication services.

He has received several awards for his achievements, including Politics 360 GameChangers Award; Hispanic Trends Magazine Technology Trendsetter 2007; CCG Hispanic Engineer Magazines 100 Most Influential Hispanics in Technology and Business 2006-2014; USHCC East Coast Chamber of the Year representing the Region 5; NYSCHCC Chamber of the Year Award 2005; Greater NY Chamber of Commerce of the Year 2005; National Hispanic Achievers Award 2004; New York State Federation of Hispanic Chambers of Commerce Member of the Year 2004; Greater NY Chamber of Commerce Advocate of the Year 2003, among others. 

In 2008, President Barack Obama appointed Márquez to serve on the FCC's Media and Digital Inclusion Committee. Most recently, he was named to the Norcross Public Arts Commission Technology Association of Georgia Diversity Trendsetter 2017, and is now on the Board of the Technology Association of Georgia Diversity and Inclusion Society.

Other honorees alongside Márquez included Emmy-nominated political analyst and president of Rolling Out magazine, Dr. Rashid Richey EdD, Ph.D., and megastar singer Dr. Cee Lo Green.

More About TechLatino: LISTA

Through its network of nearly 15 affiliated community councils, associations, and nonprofit partnerships, LISTA advocates on behalf of millions of Latinos in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, South America, and Spain.

With the goal of bridging the digital divide and providing opportunity for all, LISTA offers a Latino perspective in many key areas of technology: 21st-century workforce, coding, health information technology, STEAM education, employment/economic status, business development, and broadband.

