SBA National Small Business Week: Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship

In recognition of the critical contributions of entrepreneurs and small business owners, for more than 50 years the President of the United States has proclaimed National Small Business Week to celebrate their tireless efforts.

Honoring this proclamation, the Small Business Administration, SBA, through its director, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzmán, announced that National Small Business Week (NSBW): Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship, will take place this year between May 1 and 7.

National #SmallBusinessWeek: Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship is set for May 1-7! The celebration will recognize top small businesses and include a virtual summit, educational sessions, and award presentations. Learn more: https://t.co/V7oG19TMKl pic.twitter.com/3UXLLQot5L — SBA (@SBAgov) March 18, 2022

“The virtual summit will acknowledge small businesses from across the country for their resilience, ingenuity, and creativity. It will also recognize SBA partners for their involvement in entrepreneurial development, disaster recovery, government contracting, financial development, and overall support for small businesses and entrepreneurship,” says a statement from the Administration.

According to SBA data, more than half of Americans own or work for a small business, helping to create approximately two out of three new jobs in the US each year. Likewise, there are currently more than 32.5 million small businesses in the country.

At the NSBW launch, Casillas Guzmán noted: “While there is more work to do, under the Biden-Harris Administration, we are on a path toward building a better, more competitive American economy centered around families, workers, and small businesses. This year’s NSBW will offer entrepreneurs in rural, suburban, and urban communities across America a week-long event that will highlight the tools and information they need to continue to power our economic growth, strengthen our supply chains, and deliver the products and services Americans depend on every day. I look forward to recognizing our small business giants and their tremendous impact on our economy and communities across the nation.”

To ensure that the dream of starting a small business is within everyone's reach and doesn't become a nightmare, the summit will feature access to critical federal resources, educational workshops and networking, giving entrepreneurs tools to navigate the troubled waters of economic recovery.

Virtual Event with SCORE

The SBA will also co-sponsor a free virtual summit from May 2-5 with SCORE, the nation's largest network of expert business mentors and volunteers dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals.

“We look forward to joining the SBA in co-hosting this important virtual summit during National Small Business Week. For anyone thinking about starting or growing a small business, this event will connect entrepreneurs with a wealth of industry experts and crucial information to help them achieve success,” said SCORE CEO, Bridget Weston.

The summit will also honor the 2022 Small Business of the Year award winners and the SBA will announce the 2022 National Small Business of the Year. In addition, recognition and education sessions will be held at each of the 10 regions and 68 district offices of the SBA during National Small Business Week.