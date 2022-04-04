Latino Executive: Don't miss this opportunity to accelerate your career

Seeking to extend its knowledge to the community of Latino executives in the United States, as well as its skills, mental habits and the necessary tools to lead work teams, projects and organizations, Prospanica has designed a new executive accelerator to train leaders capable of impacting, not only their companies, but also the communities they live in.

“This extended development program prepares participants for that level of leadership and service. Over five months, each cohort interacts with subject-matter-experts, business faculty, and each other to explore topics related to organizational leadership and governance,” noted in the accelerator description.

The accelerator was developed in conjunction with professors and experts from the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business, Prospanica's program partner, ensuring that participants will be able to work with well-known figures whose voices are highly respected in their respective fields.

#DidYouKnow #Latinos are underrepresented at every career level above the support staff level when compared to their representation in the general population?



Let's change those numbers.



Learn more here:https://t.co/Zf0QS1lbsU#ExecutiveAccelerator #CareerDevelopment pic.twitter.com/QWHnrtks5u — Prospanica National (@Prospanica) March 28, 2022

“By creating the Executive Accelerator, Prospanica seeks to build leadership capacity, creating a cohort of talented and passionate professionals backed by a university credential that shows their readiness to expand their influence,” Prospanica noted.

In the promotional flyer of this course they highlight:

Companies, consumers, and communities lose when diverse voices are not included at the leadership levels. The Executive Accelerator seeks to change that.

Status of Latinos in Business

According to some reports cited by Prospanica in the description of its Executive Accelerator, currently Latinos do not have a representative presence within executive boards, nor are many who have reached leadership positions.

“Latinos are underrepresented at every career level above the support staff level when compared to their representation in the general population.”

“In the Fortune 500, only 4.1% of board seats are held by Latinos.”

“Only 5% of nonprofit board seats are held by Latinos.”

Requirements

This program is exclusively for professionals with more than 7 years of professional experience. Places are limited and advance application is required.

Curriculum

The program, whose basic curriculum offers about 40 hours, is designed by professors and experts. Discussions and interactive content will explore concepts such as:

Modern Leadership

Communication Preferences

Leading in a VUCA World (volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous)

Finance and Budgeting

Board Governance

Negotiation

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Team Dynamics

Leading for High Engagement

Coaching for EGDs

Insights Discovery

Schedule

This program engages participants through face-to-face and virtual learning. It will take place in three phases over five months, from June to November 2022, launching in Denver and wrapping up in New Orleans. The in-person retreats will build community and the virtual experiences are designed to be highly interactive.

To apply the program click here.