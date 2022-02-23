Miss Germany: An empowered activist born in Brazil

Miss Germany is a beauty pageant whose new philosophy seeks to recognize and empower authentic and diverse women. For this year's election, where there could be not exception, the winning candidate is an activist and businesswoman who has strong ties to Latin America, since before moving to Germany she grew up in a Brazil’s “favela”.

It is important to note that, in this contest, the candidates are not only judged by their physical appearance, but the achievements and personality of each of these women are especially taken into account.

Miss Germany 2022: Domitila Barros ‍ Nachhaltigkeit wird wieder sexy gemacht! #MissGermany https://t.co/4FwjUYAkT7 — Miss Germany (@MissGermany) February 21, 2022

New Miss Germany

Domitila Barros, 37 years old, was born and raised in a “favela” in northern Brazil, where her parents founded a project for street children in which she collaborated, from an early age, teaching them to read and write through acting and dance. This scenario decidedly marked her to be today, not only the most beautiful woman in Germany, but also a renowned activist, businesswoman, model, actress and influencer.

Barros, who moved to Berlin several years ago to pursue a master's degree in political and social sciences, and has lived in this country ever since, wrote after having achieved the crown: “If you feel like giving up because you’re NOT seen results remember: The last thing to grow in a tree is the fruit! Overnight success takes decades!!!

The new Miss Germany also celebrated the teamwork of the candidates: “I guess people underestimate the power of love!! The power of SISTERHOOD!!!”

Recognized Activist

Barros had been awarded by the UN in New York with a "Millennium Dreamer Award", thanks to her efforts with street children in Brazil. Likewise, today she is recognized as a "green influencer" because of the messages of sustainable living that she transmits through her social networks.

It was precisely this environmental facet that Barros highlighted on her presentation letter for the contest, pointing out that thanks to her childhood, in one of the least privileged places in the world, she knows first-hand the harmful effects of man on the environment and the serious consequences for humanity.

In her role as a businesswoman, Miss Germany also contributes to social improvements in her country of origin. Through her brand “She is From the Jungle,” founded in 2017, and offering swimwear, shampoo bars, and various accessories, Barros provides jobs for women from poor areas.

Her company, based in Berlin, has been defined as a Brazilian brand of handmade and socially conscious tropical beachwear.