Linda Alvarado, a freehand Denver tycoon

With significant investments in the construction sector and a series of fast food franchises, Linda Alvarado has become one of the most recognized and respected moguls in Denver, Colorado, where she also became the first Latina owner in the MLB when she acquired a significant stake in the Rockies (part of the original investor group).

Alvarado was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1951. Although she comes from humble roots, her family, builders by nature, always taught her to think big. Her father, a Protestant minister who worked as a member of security in a laboratory and who had built the adobe house in which she grew up, was the one who gave her the most support so that she could concentrate on her studies, something that was not normal at that time, while her mother never stopped encouraging her.

Linda Martinez, her maiden name, the only daughter and the youngest of six siblings, a scenario that decisively influenced the way she faced life, always breaking schemes and challenging the traditional paradigms that the society she grew up in imposed on women.

Sports and construction are two of her greatest passions

A clear example of the barriers that this businesswoman had to break down to become the successful woman she is today, happened during her high school years. At that time, sports events, such as the high jump, denied women the opportunity to compete, something that, with the help of Alvarado's mother, changed so that she could not only participate in the events, but also be celebrated as the Girl Athlete of the Year.

While taking economics classes, thanks to a scholarship granted to her by Pomona College in California and her brave and determined attitude, she applied for a job in the institution's facilities maintenance group, where gardening tasks were delegated to her. This decision, unconventional among other women of the time, became the first step to later focus on a career dedicated to construction, a process that began after graduating. In 1973, she joined a construction management company in Los Angeles, which, according to her, granted her the interview since she used only her initials as her name, thus hiding the fact that she was a woman.

Her first Business

After Alvarado found her professional passion in life, despite being the subject of jokes among some men who did not look favorably on a woman venturing into this area, she moved to Colorado with her husband and decided to continue her preparation knowing that, because of her gender and Hispanic origin, she should work twice as hard to make her plans a reality. After taking courses in estimation, surveying and computer programming, in 1976, at just 24 years old, she founded her first company, Alvarado Construction.

It was her parents, faced with the refusal of the banks, who lent her $ 2,500 to start her company, a loan in which, without telling Linda, they mortgaged their house. Thus, with small jobs, she became known until in 1983 she signed her first major contract to renovate the Barnsley Hotel in downtown Denver, an opportunity that was given to her by another extraordinary woman, Joy Burns, founder of the Women's Bank of Colorado.

Difficult Moments

In 1992, while Alvarado Construction was building an office tower at the Denver airport, two workers died when they fell from a beam they were installing. This was a tragic accident that affected her reputation and for which she had to work hard to consolidate her different and renowned offices in Colorado, Arizona, California and New Mexico, in addition to the construction projects it carries out for large industries such as Kaiser Permanente, Xcel Energy and PG&E.

Fast Food

In the midst of building a shopping center in a blighted area of Denver, Linda and her husband, Robert Alvarado, were looking for a presence from a well-known fast food brand. Taco Bell, owned by PepsiCo, did not respond to the request in the way they expected, however it accepted that they operate a franchise, which, being managed very successfully, opened the doors to acquire more locations.

The Alvarado couple, thanks to their good results in managing this type of franchise, as well as the success of the innovative techniques they have applied to build the restaurants, created Palo Alto, the 28th largest franchise operator in the United States. A company where she owns 51% and her husband 49%, it reports annual revenues approaching $ 325 million.

The secret of Linda and her husband lies, both in the construction and in the operation of the franchises, in their philosophy of constant innovation and their search for new products and strategies that have the highest quality standards and that are not afraid of breaking with traditional schemes.

An icon in Denver

Alvarado's legacy can now be seen and enjoyed in Colorado's capital. From the Mile High Stadium, where she has been honored for her investment in the sport, and the Denver International Airport, built by Alvarado Construction, to the nearly 260 restaurants operated by Palo Alto, Inc.

For her part, Alvarado, who continues to avoid household chores, seeks to be able to continue doing what she likes the most: Buying land and building on it.