Goodbye to cashiers: Amazon unveils its new Whole Foods Market

Using technology similar to that used by self-driving vehicles, Amazon has opened the doors of its futuristic Whole Foods Market store on a 21,500-square-foot property in Glover Park, Washington, D.C.

Although Amazon had already launched its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh affiliates, implementing the same technology, this is the first location of its kind for the Austin, TX-based company, a store that allows shoppers to simply load their carts and leave the store without the need to interact with a cashier at a traditional payment point.

How is it possible?

All this technological shopping experience, known as Just Walk Out, is possible thanks to a team of cameras, sensors and software that tracks people and products in the store. All users have to do is scan a QR code from the Amazon or Whole Foods app and have a debit or credit card linked to the tech giant.

Although at this time customers still have the option of making self-checkout lines in which non-digital payment methods are accepted, the idea is that shoppers are free to purchase the products they need and walk out the door without interacting with any sales representative.

The Future is Here

What is now proposed as the model that different department stores and grocery stores will replicate, not only in the United States, but also globally, occurs in the midst of a decidedly accelerated process due to the pandemic. And it is that in this type of business, where social distancing became a priority, being able to offer customers an option in which they do not have to interact with cashiers or stand in long lines was urgently necessary.

And the tellers?

Although the technology giant has warned that a similar number of people will be employed to operate this type of store comparable to those used in a traditional one, the International Union of United Food and Commercial Workers they have expressed their fear for the millions of positions of work that these types of stores put at risk in the United States, making a call to protect them.

Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, told Entrepreneur: “Amazon Go is eliminating a job currently held by more than 3 million Americans. Corporations must understand that a functioning society does not exist unless there are jobs for working people to earn a living, support a family, and build a better life.”

This is the first of two Whole Foods Market stores expected to open this year featuring parent company Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. The next location, on Sherman Oaks, California, will be smaller than the D.C.’s one, with 9,100 square feet.

Whole Foods noted that both locations will employ a comparable number of associates as stores of similar sizes and offer the same type of products, including fresh, seasonal produce; full-service meat, seafood, and cheese departments; wide assortments of baked goods, grocery items, wellness and beauty care; alcoholic beverages; prepared foods; grab-and-go meals; and a variety of offerings from local producers. Customers don’t need to be Amazon Prime members or have an Amazon account to shop at the new stores.