Goodbye to cashiers: Amazon unveils its new Whole Foods Market

Using technology similar to that in self-driving cars, Amazon recently opened its futuristic version of a Whole Foods Market store on a 21,500-square-foot property in Glover Park, Washington, D.C.

Amazon has already launched its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh affiliates, using the same technology, but this is the first location of its kind for Whole Foods, which was purchased by Amazon in 2017. It's normally a grocery store like any other, that allows shoppers to load carts and pay a cashier before leaving.

How is it possible?

This technological shopping experience, known as Just Walk Out, is possible thanks to a team of cameras, sensors and software that tracks people and products in the store. All users have to do is scan a QR code from the Amazon or Whole Foods app and have a debit or credit card linked to the app.

Customers also still have the option of self-checkout for cash purchases, but the idea is for shoppers to be free to purchase the products they need and walk out the door without interacting with any sales representative.

The future is here

This new model is one that could quickly sweep the retail industry, not only in the United States, but also globally. The lack of interaction amid the pandemic also pushed progression on the retail front, opting for streamlining the experience digitally rather than waiting in long lines and cashiers.

And the cashiers?

Amazon has said that a similar number of people will be employed to operate the stores comparable to previous setups, the International Union of United Food and Commercial Workers have expressed fear for millions of jobs that could be cut as the technology takes over. The union called for them to protected.

Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, told Entrepreneur: “Amazon Go is eliminating a job currently held by more than 3 million Americans. Corporations must understand that a functioning society does not exist unless there are jobs for working people to earn a living, support a family, and build a better life.”

This is the first of two Whole Foods Market stores expected to open this year featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. The next location, in Sherman Oaks, California, will be smaller than the D.C.’s location, at 9,100 square feet.

Whole Foods noted that both locations will employ a comparable number of associates as stores of similar sizes and offer the same type of products, including fresh, seasonal produce; a full-service meat, seafood, and cheese departments; a wide assortments of baked goods, grocery items, wellness and beauty care; alcoholic beverages; prepared foods; grab-and-go meals; and a variety of offerings from local producers. Customers don’t need to be Amazon Prime members or have an Amazon account to shop at the new stores.