“Underestimated,” the ignition word for Jessica Simpson to achieve her success

In a hyper-stereotyped society like the current one, where we all frequently fall into the temptation of pigeonholing people, the reality is that appearances are deceiving and surprises are always to the order of the day.

This is the case of the "typical blonde,” who is culturally mistakenly associated with silly or empty people who have nothing to offer beyond their physical appearances, a stereotype against which the multifaceted and talented Jessica Simpson, who is not stupid at all, has had to fight all her life.

Simpson, who from an early age has lived under the shadow of the stigma that being an attractive blonde woman in the United States often represents, grew up in a generation full of superstars, such as Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling or Justin Timberlake (all with the connecting link of The All New Mickey Mouse Club), which earned her to always be under the magnifying glass of the tabloid press.

Now 41 years old, and married to former NFL player Eric Johnson, with whom she has three children, Simpson is not only no longer seen as a dumb blonde, but thanks to her successful fashion company, the Jessica Simpson Collection, today she is recognized as a successful, creative and powerful businesswoman. The weight of her clothing and lifestyle brand earned her $1 billion in annual sales in 2012.

Precisely, the publication Entrepreneur dedicated its cover to her to open March, celebrating Simpson's talent for business, as well as her tireless discipline to materialize what she proposes.

“Being underestimated is the superpower. It makes you want to soar over everyone. But really, it’s better to do it patiently. I play along in a way that I let people know I’m playing along,” Simpson pointed out.

Fashion Emporium

In 2005, Simpson and her mother, Tina, created the fashion company together with Vince Camuto, then a renowned footwear titan, co-founder of Nine West and the multi-brand conglomerate Camuto Group, which was later joined with the majority public stake company Sequential Brands, a move that would lead Simpson to make her first appearance on the stock market.

After the bad practices of Sequential, which led them to declare bankruptcy in 2021, Simpson and her mother decided to buy their brand again, paying $65 million for it.

“So many men in suits have made me feel underestimated, at this point I just have to laugh, like, ‘Oh, you need a hug,’” Simpson says. “I can’t even think of one moment in particular because it’s happened my whole career. I was always the little girl who had to come in and sit with men in suits, you know? But now I get to wear the suit,” said Simpson, who acknowledges and appreciates her mother's extraordinary support.

Jeff Howald, chief financial officer of the Jessica Simpson Collection, stressed to the publication that “Vince (Camuto) had an eye for the smallest details, and so do Jessica and Tina. Tina attends all the product meetings and Jessica is at many, giving feedback to licensees. A lot of celebrities want to sign up and let everyone else do the work, but Tina and Jessica really work with the brand.”

Her Own Brand

“We knew we wanted it to be affordable. We never wanted to be in Neiman’s or Bergdorf’s or anywhere like that. We wanted to hit the midtier because those are her fans. Those were the people coming to see her shows and buying her records. And Jessica’s personal style and the way she dresses are really pretty happy. It’s approachable and attainable,” Tina stressed, assuring that her collections have always been "a balancing act" between what her daughter would personally wear, and the trends that her potential clients are looking for.

According to the statements of Tina and Howald, one of Simpson’s great qualities is her ability to be in tune with her surroundings even if sometimes it seems that she is not. “We’ll be sitting in a board meeting and I’ll think she’s not listening to anything because she seems really checked out,” Tina says. “But then all of a sudden, she’ll come out with the most brilliant question that’s been asked all day. I’ve always thought her mind processes things differently from other people,” says Tina proudly.

Being underestimated … it’s like a shield

“When people overlook and undervalue you, they’re leaving you to prep yourself for the future you want. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself because it’s never make-or-break, you know? There’s always a way to make that break. Let time move a little slower so you learn and grow along the way. Then, by the time you get there, you’ll be ready,” the successful businesswoman ends.