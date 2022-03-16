Insider, a new software unicorn plans to invest in Mexico

The platform that offers SaaS services (software as a service) and is considered a leader in personalized and multichannel customer experiences, announced at the beginning of the month that it had obtained $121 million through a Series D investment round led by important firms such as Qatar Investment Authority, Sequoia Capital, Riverwood Capital, 212, Wamda Capital, Esas Private Equity and Endeavor Catalyst.

After this successful round, the firm of Turkish origin reached a valuation of $1.22 billion, which allowed it to achieve unicorn status. With this significant injection of capital, the company thus begins its rapid global expansion process while working to improve the company's core technology and scale towards global investments in sales and marketing.

Unicorn status unlocked!



We’re now the…

9th B2B SaaS unicorn in the world

5th in the U.S.

4th in Europe

2nd in Asia

1st in LATAM and Turkey, based on Crunchbase data.



Likewise, Insider announced the creation of more than 2,000 jobs in the next four years, emphasizing the hiring of women engineers and looking towards Latin America, especially Mexico, where it will invest close to $50 million to generate more than 100 vacancies.

With a presence in 28 countries, “since its expansion throughout Asia, Europe and the United States, the region is a key market for Insider – in 2020 they opened an office in Sao Paulo, Brazil. They currently have more than 1,000 brands as clients, such as Samsung, Banco Santander, Coca-Cola, Adidas, L'Oreal, Claro, Vodafone, IKEA and MAC, among others," they told Forbes.

Alejandro Noriega Garibay, Insider Mexico country manager, told the publication: “This series D will allow us to further accelerate our growth in LATAM and strengthen our leadership position in optimizing the customer experience[…] We are very excited to become an important player in the Mexican market in the coming months.”

“We’ve been blitzscaling remarkably in the past three years and achieved 3X growth. In the same period, our global team grew by 300%, and our customer base continues to increase. Following our aggressive expansion in Asia, Europe and LATAM, we’ll carry this momentum in the U.S. market. We are a trusted software partner to leading global brands like Samsung, Singapore Airlines, GAP, MAC, and Santander. We are laser-focused on bringing Insider to additional markets, and becoming the number one choice for every marketer on this planet,” underlines the statement of Hande Cilingir, founder and CEO, published on the company’s web site.

Insider also highlights how with this funding milestone “the company also became one of a few female-led SaaS unicorns in the world. Insider has achieved consistent, rapid growth and according to Crunchbase is one of the top nine SaaS unicorns globally: The fifth largest B2B SaaS unicorn in the U.S., fourth in Europe, second in Asia, and first in Latin America.”

About Insider

Powered by artificial intelligence, Insider bundles its personalization features across messaging channels like WhatsApp, Facebook, RCS, and SMS. To coordinate online and offline data processing, a single, unified platform is used to reveal particular interests and preferred customer touchpoints to deliver personalized and optimized experiences.

Insider was founded in 2012 by Hande Cilingir, Serhat Soyuerel, Arda Koterin, Sinan Toktay, Okan Yedibela, and Muharrem Derinkök. They currently have a team of more than 700 members, where at least 60% of the firm's executive positions are held by women.

“The market-leading martech platform is trusted by one-third of the Fortune Global 500 and half of Dow Jones Global Titans 50. Insider was named Leader in The Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management 2021 and Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines 2021. The company has been named #1 Leader on G2’s Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Grids with a 4.6/5 rating for 20 consecutive quarters,” its website underscores.

