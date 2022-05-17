Sorenson introduces its Spanish option for ntouch mobile

Sorenson, regarded as the leading global provider of inclusive communication services for the deaf and hard of hearing, has recently announced the launch of a new Spanish option for its ntouch® mobile for iOS® users.

Jorge Rodríguez, Sorenson CEO, said:

This new option for our Spanish language community is another important step in expanding our accessible communication offerings. We strive to ensure the highest quality of services and products for our customers by creating true functional equivalency.

How to access the app?

This new localization feature will allow users who have their iOS device language set to Spanish to see ntouch mobile text in this language.

To access the Spanish version of ntouch mobile, you must first download or update the app on your device. Also, don't forget to make sure that the language setting has been assigned for Spanish.

“Diversity of language is in Sorenson’s roots, and that diversity remains key to our innovation. We are dedicated to providing ubiquitous communications capabilities for Deaf and hard-of-hearing customers and driving sustainable impact across our communities, one conversation at a time,” noted Rodríguez.

Thanks to its captioning and sign language interpretation services, users of this app can harness the power of language and technology to flourish their diverse relationships.

This latest announcement follows Sorenson’s commitment to expanding its presence in Puerto Rico, which includes the hiring of American Sign Language (ASL) and Spanish interpreters on the island.

About Sorenson

Sorenson processes more than 140 million conversations each year and is considered the industry leader in accessible communications, services and technology for the deaf and hard of hearing communities in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

“Sorenson combines patented technology with human-centric services to connect signed and spoken languages,” it is pointed out from this firm that also offers video retransmission and subtitle services, interpretation of sign language and spoken language in person and on video, subtitle services for events in real time and language post-production services.