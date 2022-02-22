Weed entrepreneurs and their battle for selling in New York

After the state of New York legalized the possession of marijuana by any citizen over 21 years of age on March 31, 2021, the lack of a regulation that determines who can access an official sales license has created a scenario in which, in the absence of a state ban, many venture to sell this highly demanded product before laws restrict its distribution to authorized outlets only.

You can also read: Some PA Cannabis Companies Found to Have Misleading Information on Websites

The Marijuana Tax and Regulation Act has allowed a makeshift recreational cannabis trade to develop in New York City, which has a medical market considered restrictive. This opportunity, unique for some entrepreneurs in the Big Apple, has been used to try to be part of a growing industry whose projections exceed $4 billion when it goes public in five years.

This “gray market,” as it is considered by many in the absence of a clear regulation on the sale of recreational marijuana, has allowed at least a dozen stores to operate in the city using different distribution strategies, such as offering gift cards or donations that can be exchanged for cannabis products. Likewise, while some seek to consolidate themselves as dispensaries and aspire to obtain an official license, others are simply looking for the opportunity to earn quick money with aggressive street sales in places as emblematic as Times Square.

Lenore Elfand, one of these dealers, told Forbes magazine how they have seen the "big fish" in state after state take control of the marijuana market, leaving small players no chance. She also stressed:

We decided to go ahead because we don't have a chance, but we deserve it. We have had years of injustice.

For now, as long as those who operate in this "gray market" do not feel persecuted, New York will continue to see examples of these type of businessmen who, throughout the city, will continue to offer these products, as is the emblematic case of " The Green Truck”, a company that, through six school-type buses, carries out transactions with cannabis.

What does the law say?

To marijuana regulators in New York, all of these dispensaries are considered illegal and unlicensed.

In early February 2022, cease and desist letters were sent to many of them by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, informing them that if they continued their operation, they would not be eligible for a license and could face criminal charges.

For her part, Tremaine Wright, president of the Cannabis Control Board, indicated that “offenders must stop their activity immediately or face the consequences,” warning that the products they sell are neither safe nor proven. Likewise, and in the face of criticism that the state has taken too long to act, she added:

Specifically, the law says that “legal, licensed, and taxed sales can begin only after the state passes regulations governing those sales and the businesses that make them. Dispensaries on Native American reservations are the only exception to that rule.”

One of the largest markets in the US

The struggle of these entrepreneurs is not fortuitous. New York is expected to become the second largest recreational marijuana market in the country, after California, a state in which nearly $4 billion were reached in 2021 in a period of 9 months.

Despite the fact that 36 states have already legalized cannabis, whether for medicinal use, recreational use or both, the majority of sales in the United States come from illegality. In 2021, according to an investigation by the firm Cowen, that is quoted in the Forbes' article, of the total of the $72 billion reached by the market, 65% was obtained from unauthorized sales.

This scenario, according to Cowen analysts, would change in by 2026, since it is estimated that by then legal sales will constitute the largest part of the market, reaching figures by 2030 that may exceed $100 billion.

It is important to underline that this phenomenon is not exclusive to the marijuana industry and its regulations. Highly controlled industries, such as tobacco, also have a "gray market" that takes advantage of high official costs, especially driven by high taxes. According to official data, around 5% of sales of these products are illegal and evade their tax obligations.

Companies like Curaleaf left $889 million in revenue during the first three quarters of 2021, while Green Thumb Industries reached $650 million in revenue during the same period.

Gray Area

The problem of illegal cannabis sales is not exclusive to New York and practically all states are adapting to these dynamics. In California, for example, the leading state in marijuana sales, high taxes (40%) have allowed a black market to flourish in which legal operators are often forced to move between official trade and unlicensed sales in order to prosper.