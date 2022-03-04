Meet the Mexican scientist who fights against melanoma

Through a study that focuses on the analysis of a mysterious skin cancer associated with the genetic information of melanoma, known as acral lentiginous (ALM), the Mexican scientist, Dr. Carla Daniela Robles-Espinoza, tries to reveal the secrets of this disease that is mainly concentrated in patients’ hands and feet.

This melanoma, which mainly affects the communities of Latin America, Africa and Asia, is studied by her at the International Laboratory for Human Genome Research (LIIGH), at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Robles-Espinoza has been working in this area for many years. Since her doctorate years, thanks to the valuable connections that her adviser, Dr. David Adams, gave her with disease experts, installed at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, she has dedicated herself to studying the genomics of this suffering.

The scientist, who after speaking with doctors and oncologists in her country discovered that very little had been investigated on the genomics of ALM even its causes had not yet been discovered, decided that this would be the basis of her research.

Robles-Espinoza highlighted in an interview with Forbes:

This project started more as a natural outgrowth of my PhD and postdoc work, where I studied the genetic risk factors and drivers of non-acral melanoma in European-descent populations. When I moved to Mexico to start my own research group, I wanted to apply the knowledge I had acquired in a disease relevant to my own country

Dr. Robles-Espinoza seeks that her research may be applicable to patients from different Latin American countries, noting that they share elements in common such as their shared genetic ancestors (due to Spanish colonization) and exposure to similar environments.

“To address this more specifically, we are working with Dr Patrícia Possik in INCA, Brazil to compare and contrast our genomic findings in Mexican patients to those of Brazilian patients, and hopefully we can soon include other Latin American collaborators,” she pointed out to the publication.

One of the goals that Robles-Espinoza has set, is that the treatments for the disease can be affordable and within the reach of all patients. For this to be possible, it is necessary to further study the evolution of this type of cancer in people from the region, thus learning more about its "genomic drivers and possible therapeutic alternatives."

Robles-Espinoza has a degree in Genome Sciences from the National University of Mexico. She pursued her PhD and a short postdoc in the UK, and currently leads her own research group at LIIGH.