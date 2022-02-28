Canela Media, the Spanish content platform, is strengthened with new funding

Canela Media, a New York-based digital technology company has just announced the raising of $32 million through a Series A funding round.

This firm, launched in 2019 with content aimed at the Spanish-speaking communities, thus becomes one of the most funded Latino-owned companies, reaching more than 50 million unique Hispanic viewers through its more than 180 premium websites in Spanish.

In the most recent investment round, where many major firms such as Ángeles Investors, Acrew Capital, Link Ventures, TEGNA Ventures, Samsung NEXT, BBG Ventures, Mighty Capital, Reinventure Capital, Portfolia's Rising America Fund, Alumni Ventures, Powerhouse Capital and BMO, were involved, the Latin digital media company highlighted the achievement of a total financing to date of $35 million.

The Words of the CEO

Isabel Rafferty, founder and executive director of Canela Media, made her way into this competitive industry thanks to the impetus she gave to produce content, specifically aimed at the Spanish-speaking audiences. “As a Latina, I couldn't find any content that was relevant to me. I realized that there was a huge opportunity at hand, and I had to act quickly. That was what attracted me to launch Canela. I knew there was going to be demand from advertising and the consumer,” Rafferty highlighted in an interview with Forbes magazine after the success in the financing round.

CanelaTV

In 2020, already in the midst of the various health measures declared by the pandemic, CanelaTV, a free streaming service financed by advertising aimed at the Latin American public, was launched. In there, you can find a wide variety of content, including soap operas, news, movies, television series, cooking shows, among others, that celebrate the Hispanic culture.

This streaming platform already reports close to 10 million downloads, thanks to the diffusion that important brands such as Samsung, Xumo and LG have contributed to generate wide distribution. Likewise, the advertising schedule has been consolidated with the arrival of such important names as McDonald's, Hyundai and Nissan, among others, clients who invest between $100,000 and $5 million for advertising every three months.

The Figures

Canela Media is a totally free platform whose financing comes 100% from advertisements.

It has more than 20,000 hours of premium content.

The average session of each user is 74 minutes per day.

According to Comscore, by December 2021 the platform reported more than 50,000 unique visitors.

Good Outlook

According to Rodrigo García, advisor to Ángeles Investors and member of the board of Canela Media, the fact that its CEO is Latina is one of the main reasons for financing this digital content platform. Likewise, Rafferty's accumulated experience in marketing, advertising and business development towards Latino communities, gives them the security of having invested in the right place.

Having attended more than 120 meetings with investors, Rafferty says it was only when she was able to sit down with female and Latino venture capitalists that her company's progression began to take place. “All of our investment came from women venture capitalists and people of color in our seed round. Every dollar,” she highlighted.

The Audience

Rafferty's intention is for CanelaTV to continue operating as a free platform, so its main audience- Hispanic families, who in high percentages cannot pay for subscription streaming services- continue to have access to content.

“I think there was a lot of pressure early on when people didn't understand why I wanted to make a free app. But I understood my audience and I understood that the free aspect was very important to them,” Rafferty stresses.

The money raised in the latest investment round will be used to further expand in Latin America and finance the development of new content, produce original programming for CanelaTV and its music streaming platform Canela Music, as well as its children's segment Canela Kids.