In Mexico, electric car-maker Zacua creates first electric car from an all-female team

Mexican made car-maker Zacua has been designing vehicles for years. Today the company is led by entrepreneur Nazareth Black.

Black oversees the company from the perspective of a woman who believes men have for too long dominated the industry on a global level.

Also considering environmentalism, Black’s team operates with the climate in mind in creating their electric cars which do not emit C02.

After a near five-year hiatus spent creating their new product, the car company recently made history for becoming the first electric car-designer to welcome an all-female team to create their latest electric vehicle.

The company only employs women within its engineering department. Globally, this model of Zacua has become the first car to be assembled by an all-woman team in over 120 years.

The prolific team created the company’s new model in a Puebla-based factory. The factory led by Black employs the all-female mechanics team.

The vehicle’s battery has an eight-hour charge time. With speeds up to 53 miles per hour, the batteries offer 100 miles per charge.

Introduced this February, two models are available now: the MX2 and MX3. Starting prices for both sit at $599,900 MXN.

MX2 boasts a trunk space of 247.5 square centimeters. The MX3 is a hatchback with 487.5 square centimeters of trunk space.

Both models have only two seats. Each other aspect is identical.

The battery has a life of 3,000 cycles. This is said to be around eight years of life when charged from 0% to 100% each day.