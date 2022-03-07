“Alan Around the World” presents his new music play

Alan Estrada, better known as the youtuber "Alan por el Mundo", who has more than 3 million subscribers on his channel, presents his musical theater play, “Siete Veces Adiós, a musical made with a (broken) heart.”

In the company of Jannette Chao, Vince Miranda and Salvador Suárez, the popular traveler and content creator materializes one of his dreams through this musical, in which he contributed with both the original idea and the script for a production that took three years to complete.

Estrada, who presents himself as an actor and traveler on his Twitter profile, also debuts in this play as a producer. Through an interview with Forbes, Estrada pointed out that with “Siete Veces Adiós, he plans to highlight Mexican talent and export it to other parts of the world,” but, at the same time, he has been critical of the ticket sales system, in charge of Ticketmaster, assuring that it plays “against the theatrical industry.”

Así es Amigo, @Ticketmaster_Me es una robo, además debes recogerlos antes en otro lugar si no te los cancelan. En @sietevecesadios no tenemos boletera propia pero estamos apoyados por una mucho más amable que TM. Ojalá los productores se den cuenta el daño que hacen con TM https://t.co/LGE5GgVw4q — Alan Estrada (@alan_estrada) March 2, 2022

“My experience as an actor -for more than 20 years- is that for a new work you have to take the time to develop it because if not, they premiere and they don't do it well because there is a lot to work on, so I decided to invest in my own work and after hiring actors and musicians, we feel that we can present it to the public, that is when we took the step of formally producing it,” the youtuber pointed out to the publication.

Estrada makes a strong appearance in the theatrical production after his unsuccessful foray into the restaurant industry. Here, in a field that he knows well, he feels more confident and assures that in the product he is offering, he has quality control. "That didn't happen to me with restaurants because you enter as a partner and it's difficult to have too much influence on the final product," he added.

The youtuber pointed out that the pandemic was not entirely negative for him, since visits to his channel increased and, although he was unable to travel abroad, he had the opportunity to visit more places in his native Mexico.

“The issue of the pandemic has taught those of us who do live shows many things: Number one, it taught us that the show cannot be replaced with anything else. When we were locked up at home, what we wanted most was to go to the theater, a concert or go out. As much as we saw them recorded, it is not the same, the feeling, as its name says 'live', is to live the experience,” emphasized the content creator, who hopes that the cultural industry will be reactivated thanks to the return of viewers.

The premiere of "Siete Veces Adiós" will take place on March 18 at the Ramiro Jiménez theater, a stage that the youtuber emphasizes has been completely remodeled.