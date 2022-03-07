'Alan Around the World' presents his new musical

Alan Estrada, better known as the YouTuber Alan por el Mundo, with more than 3 million subscribers, recently presented his musical, Siete Veces Adiós, a production made with a "broken" heart.

Alongside Jannette Chao, Vince Miranda and Salvador Suárez, the popular travel vlogger and content creator achieves one of his dreams with the musical. Estrada contributed both the original idea for the musical, and took three years to complete the script.

He presents himself as an actor and traveler on Twitter, and now debuts as a producer. In an interview with Forbes, Estrada said that with Siete Veces Adiós, he plans to "highlight Mexican talent and export it to other parts of the world.” At the same time, he was also critical of the ticket sales system, Ticketmaster, saying it goes “against the theatrical industry.”

Así es Amigo, @Ticketmaster_Me es una robo, además debes recogerlos antes en otro lugar si no te los cancelan. En @sietevecesadios no tenemos boletera propia pero estamos apoyados por una mucho más amable que TM. Ojalá los productores se den cuenta el daño que hacen con TM https://t.co/LGE5GgVw4q — Alan Estrada (@alan_estrada) March 2, 2022

“My experience as an actor — for more than 20 years — is that for a new work you have to take the time to develop it because if not, they premiere and they don't do it well because there is a lot to work on, so I decided to invest in my own work and after hiring actors and musicians, we feel that we can present it to the public, that is when we took the step of formally producing it,” the YouTuber told the publication.

Estrada makes a strong showing in the theatrical production after his unsuccessful foray into the restaurant industry. Here, in a field that he knows well, he feels more confident and assures he has quality control over what he is offering.

"That didn't happen to me with restaurants because you enter as a partner and it's difficult to have too much influence on the final product," he said.

The YouTuber said that the pandemic wasn't all bad for him, as visits to his channel increased. Although he was unable to travel abroad, he did have the opportunity to visit more places in his native Mexico.

“The issue of the pandemic has taught those of us who do live shows many things: Number one, it taught us that the show cannot be replaced with anything else. When we were locked up at home, what we wanted most was to go to the theater, a concert or go out. As much as we saw them recorded, it is not the same, the feeling, as its name says 'live,' is to live the experience,” said the content creator, who hopes the cultural industry will be reactivated thanks to the return of fans.

The premiere of Siete Veces Adiós will take place on March 18 at the Ramiro Jiménez theater.