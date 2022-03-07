LIVE STREAMING
Musical play Siete Veces Adiós.
It's a play about love and heartbreak. Photo: @losmetromx.

'Alan Around the World' presents his new musical

The popular youtuber, actor and Mexican traveler is preparing to premiere his musical, Siete Veces Adiós.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Luna Serrat is a passionate fan of her grandfather, Juan Manuel Serrat

Serrat's granddaughter

March 8th, 2022
Article
hinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao is the second woman ever to win best director award at the Oscars. Photo: gettyimages.

Gender equality in cinema

March 8th, 2022
Article
"Ay mamá", Rigoberta Bandini's hit, became an anthem for feminists

8-M: feminist music

March 8th, 2022
Article
Alondra de la Parra. Photo: Felix Broede

La Maestra

March 8th, 2022
Article
Source: Amazon.com

Honoring Latina writers

March 8th, 2022
Article
The Palenqueras are characterized by sitting in groups in their colorful costumes. Photo: Flickr

Palenqueras of Cartagena

March 7th, 2022
Article
Photo Credit: Matthew Brodeur/Unsplash

A new approach to cannabis

March 7th, 2022
Article
The Company of the RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour / RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour. Photo: Carol Rosegg

Farewell to 'Rent' in Philly

March 7th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 07, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Alan Estrada, better known as the YouTuber Alan por el Mundo, with more than 3 million subscribers, recently presented his musical, Siete Veces Adiós, a production made with a "broken" heart.

Pieza publicitaria de la obra siete veces adiós

Alongside Jannette Chao, Vince Miranda and Salvador Suárez, the popular travel vlogger and content creator achieves one of his dreams with the musical. Estrada contributed both the original idea for the musical, and took three years to complete the script.

He presents himself as an actor and traveler on Twitter, and now debuts as a producer. In an interview with Forbes, Estrada said that with Siete Veces Adiós, he plans to "highlight Mexican talent and export it to other parts of the world.” At the same time, he was also critical of the ticket sales system, Ticketmaster, saying it goes “against the theatrical industry.”

“My experience as an actor — for more than 20 years — is that for a new work you have to take the time to develop it because if not, they premiere and they don't do it well because there is a lot to work on, so I decided to invest in my own work and after hiring actors and musicians, we feel that we can present it to the public, that is when we took the step of formally producing it,” the YouTuber told the publication.

Estrada makes a strong showing in the theatrical production after his unsuccessful foray into the restaurant industry. Here, in a field that he knows well, he feels more confident and assures he has quality control over what he is offering.

"That didn't happen to me with restaurants because you enter as a partner and it's difficult to have too much influence on the final product," he said.

The YouTuber said that the pandemic wasn't all bad for him, as visits to his channel increased. Although he was unable to travel abroad, he did have the opportunity to visit more places in his native Mexico.

“The issue of the pandemic has taught those of us who do live shows many things: Number one, it taught us that the show cannot be replaced with anything else. When we were locked up at home, what we wanted most was to go to the theater, a concert or go out. As much as we saw them recorded, it is not the same, the feeling, as its name says 'live,' is to live the experience,” said the content creator, who hopes the cultural industry will be reactivated thanks to the return of fans.

Elenco de siete veces adiós

The premiere of Siete Veces Adiós will take place on March 18 at the Ramiro Jiménez theater.

TAGS
  • Youtuber
  • Latinx Theater
  • playwriting

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.