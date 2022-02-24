Six PA restaurants make it in Yelp’s best 100 list 2022

As most restaurants in the United States begin to open their doors with fewer restrictions, diners are also beginning to experience the pleasure again, not only of trying delicious dishes, but also of marveling at the spectacular environments that each one of these places offers.

In the midst of this reopening period, both consumers and owners are beginning to experience new dynamics that seek to leverage the economy of the industry. For this, Yelp has provided a major boost with the publication of its annual list of the 100 best places to eat, as voted by its users.

Reflecting the diversity of the platform's community, this ranking covers a wide range of places to eat, from fine white tablecloth dining to street food trucks.

Participant Requirements

To determine who would be part of its exclusive list for 2022, a call that closed on Nov. 7, 2021. Yelp used the data generated from the comments of its community and its assigned ratings. In addition, the list was filtered with the experiences of the administrators and the trend expert to create a diverse list that enacts the philosophy of the platform.

It is important to emphasize that one of the requirements applied by Yelp for the selection of restaurants in this ninth edition of its top 100, implies that their dishes are affordable, meaning their value does not exceed $30.

Cocina Madrigal, a Mexican restaurant in Phoenix, tops this year's list that includes a wide variety of cuisines, including Afghan, Japanese, Honduran and Peruvian, among many others.

Across Pennsylvania, six places made it onto this list that celebrates food culture and the return of diners to these incredible places. Have you already made your reservation? Be sure to enjoy the exquisite cuisine of these unmissable restaurants.

1. The Bakeshop on 20th (number 20 on the list)

“We are a small-batch bakery that specializes in recreating the flavors of your childhood using treasured family recipes,” the description of this cozy spot reads.

They specialize in products like croissants, cookies, scones, sticky buns, and brownies. They also offer soups and breakfast sandwiches on their menu throughout the day. The most popular product on the menu is the avocado toast. They are located at 269 S 20th Street in Philadelphia.

2. Pho 75 (number 29 on the list)

“Heaven's cure for a hangover is served daily at our Vietnamese noodle shop which has the perfect formula: Easy diner atmosphere, friendly, fast service and huge bowls of delicious, steaming pho; yes, we do only one thing, and we do it well, but we do not accept plastic, so remember to bring cash,” they say in this Vietnamese restaurant.

Anytime you want a bowl of pho, this is the place to go. It's located in a shopping mall just off Washington Street and you really can't miss it.

3. Gi-Jin (number 48 on the list)

Located in Pittsburgh, PA, this restaurant specializes in hand-rolled sushi and gin, and is characterized by a balance of respect for Japanese technique, tradition, ingredients and moderation.

This is how they describe their cuisine: “Your experience will be fluid and effortless, with dishes that arrive at the table as soon as they are ready, with flavors that go from the lightest to the most daring.”

They are located at this address: 208 6th Street.

4. Frieda (number 66 on the list)

“At Frieda, we have one main goal: To create genuine connections between people of all generations and all social, cultural and ethnic backgrounds,” is the business mission of this restaurant that invites diversity in all its forms.

Through seasonal menus, Frieda presents a European-inspired style of cooking, using ingredients sourced locally through partners like Lancaster Farm Fresh and The Common Market.

You can find this restaurant at the following address: 320 Walnut Street in Philadelphia.

5. Hondumex Taquería (number 95 on the list)

This restaurant, with authentic preparations of Mexican and Honduran cuisine, is famous for its beef fajitas. With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5, this taqueria lives up to its roots and offers a unique and delicious cultural experience.

You can find them at 375 Main Street in Philadelphia.

6. Kooma (number 98 on the list)

Located in King of Prussia, PA, this sushi bar is characterized by offering unforgettable flavors through a fine presentation. Its ingredients are selected by hand and the chefs only use the freshest and highest quality products.

Its owners define the Kooma experience as follows: “We are attentive, from start to finish, in the process of creating sushi. Our chefs combine their years of experience in each dish to obtain a product that speaks for itself.”

You can find them here: 201 Main Street Suite 100 in King of Prussia, PA.

This becomes the ninth year that Yelp has published a list of the 100 Best Places to Eat and the second year that they have invited their community to personally recommend restaurants.