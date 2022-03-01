Wendy’s, and its quest for franchisee diversity

In the economic model of the Wendy's fast food chain, about 95% of its restaurants operate under the franchise modality, a scenario that the company seeks to take advantage of so their owners not only have more and better opportunities for success, but also to bring more women and people of color into the business.

Through the "Own Your Opportunity” initiative, Wendy's seeks to expand the accessibility of multicultural groups to become its partners. Although it was only until last year that this fast food firm began to evaluate its franchise profile, inviting those who are part of it to identify themselves, the exercise, which was not mandatory, served to find that its franchisee average is far from belonging to these groups.

According to the company's latest earnings report, in its growth process, Wendy's reported more than $470 million of revenue in the third quarter of 2021, marking a 4% increase year over year. Thanks to these figures, the brand focuses its attention on the members of the franchise, who are in charge of actively promoting the business, so they seek that more people can benefit from this operation.

Abigail Pringle, Wendy's International President and Chief Development Officer, told Entrepreneur exclusively:

We’re a 52-year-old brand, so we've had folks that have been in the system for a long time, and we've gone through a lot of succession planning. We have next generation franchisees coming into the system, but we've also been actively recruiting new franchisees. And we're now accelerating that.

Pringle highlights the company's desire to aggressively increase diversity among its franchisees, with a special focus on attracting more women and people of color, who are definitely not the majority, but also says they need to accelerate this process even more.

According to Wendy's CDO, the brand's standard franchisee is someone who is well capitalized, has a strong growth mindset, and whose leadership profile aligns with the company's philosophy of investing in the people they care about, through enduring careers, ongoing training, and by fostering a strong and exciting work culture, which of course represents the communities in which they operate.

Allied Banks

Last year, Wendy's partnered with First Women's Bank, the first bank founded and operated by women based in Chicago, with the goal of finding women entrepreneurs interested in their business model, who can easily access the capital and financing they need to get hold of one of these franchises.

Likewise, the company has also been concerned with highlighting existing women franchisees, creating spaces that allow building support networks to connect the different communities with each other and thus also serve to attract new entrepreneurs who invest in the brand.

Seeking strong support for the “Own Your Opportunity” initiative, the chain has also made changes to its financial requirements, making them more accessible and flexible, especially for underrepresented communities. "We can be financially smart and also be more competitive, so we changed our financial requirements for all new or existing franchisees,” Pringle said.

Backed by major lending partners such as City National Bank, Huntington National Bank and Wintrust Franchise Finance, those interested in becoming part of this major franchise now have more financing options and fewer net worth and liquidity requirements.

Wendy's Benefits

Pringle points out that the company is also putting up its own money through the “Build-to-Suit” development fund, a program in which Wendy's finds the location, builds the restaurant, and then hands over the keys to its new partner to operate.

“They have part of the financial requirements, but we also are investing our capital to create an opportunity through building the restaurants,” highlighted Pringle, who also ensured that this gives franchisees the opportunity to access more locations if they wish, thus modifying their ability to recruit more people.

“I think that the brand has never been stronger. Our brand is in a really healthy position. In the U.S. we're now the number two hamburger chain, we are growing market share traffic and dollar share — we are doing that in all other parts of the world,” Pringle points out while assuring that it is this success that places them in the ideal position to double the number of partners and look to a future with greater diversity.