What should you know about the USHCC Legislative Summit?

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, USHCC, which actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 5 million Hispanic businesses, is preparing for its 2022 Legislative Summit, which has been called "Back to Business: Strengthening Our Economic Recovery.”

What is it About?

Highlighting the current participation of Hispanic businesses as a key factor in the economic reactivation in the US, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce highlights, through its official statement, that "the USHCC 2022 Legislative Summit welcomes the vast exploration of these countless innovative opportunities through public policy, procurement, advocacy, and access to necessary technical assistance to build back better.”

Through a bipartisan effort connecting Latino business leaders with elected officials, the summit seeks to create "a platform for ideas" that gives the economy a chance to grow and businesses a chance to scale, thereby enabling the country to recover its economic vitality.

“At the USHCC, our mission is to promote the growth, development, and interests of more than five million Hispanic-owned businesses that contribute over $800 billion to the American economy every year. This is a topic that transcends political parties. When our businesses succeed, jobs are created, the economy grows stronger, we have better goods and services, and we are more competitive globally,” it is pointed out in the statement.

Special Guests

The organization has already confirmed the list of speakers, which includes senators and important representatives of the corporate world.

Bill Cassidy, Republican Senator; Alejandra Y. Castillo, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, from the US Department of Commerce; Miguel Estién, National Acting Director of the Minority Business Development Agency; Alice Rodríguez, Head of Community Impact and Managing Director at JP Morgan Chase & Co; Victor Arias Jr., Diversified Search Group Chairman of the Latino Business Action Network; Janis Bowdler, Counselor for Racial Equity at the US Department of Treasury; Jacquelyn Puente, Executive Director for External Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal; Alex Padilla, Democratic Senator; Jennifer González-Colón, Resident Commissioner, Republican representative to the House from Puerto Rico.

Where and When Will it Take Place?

The event will take place at the Capital Hilton, in Washington D.C., between Tuesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 31.

Who Can Participate?

The invitation has been extended to a diverse group of Latino entrepreneurs, ranging from small business owners to corporate executives or chamber members.

Call to Unity

“The USHCC along with our corporate partners, chambers of commerce, and respective constituencies is ready to collaborate and advocate for strategic policies that grow Hispanic business, place Hispanics in positions of power in both government and corporations, and provide necessary access to capital and technical assistance to revitalize the American economy,” says the statement, which also highlights that “the crafting and passage of these policies will require unity, participation, and strategic bipartisan collaboration.”

“This year, we will convene leaders in business, government, and the corporate sectors to discuss the public policy priorities and actions of Hispanic business with the intent to create and influence the greatest impact. To pass legislation that strengthens the Hispanic business community, we will need to work together. That is the idea driving the theme of our 2022 USHCC Legislative Summit,” ends the statement.

To participate you can register by clicking here.