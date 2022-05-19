TelevisaUnivision highlights the best of its content on its 2022-23 Upfront

TelevisaUnivision, the Spanish-language leading content and media company, held its Upfront 2022-23 presentation on Tuesday, May 17, in which they highlighted their content portfolio and the qualities that drive the company's rapid growth, as well as the important work which is carried out to empower the Hispanic community, especially in the United States.

Held at the Javits Center in New York, the evolution of TelevisaUnivision took center stage in the presentation, especially highlighting its recent arrival in the streaming market, which has allowed it to continue growing in all aspects of the business.

“We’re putting more investment, more momentum and more growth behind our ability to better inform, empower and entertain the Hispanic community — and deliver opportunities for all of you to grow with us,” said Donna Speciale, President of U.S. Advertising Sales and Marketing at TelevisaUnivision.

ViX Started Off on the Right Foot

Pierluigi Gazzolo, President and Chief Transformation Officer at TelevisaUnivision, assured that the company has been working on reinforcing the value proposition of the Spanish streaming platform that works both at the AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand) level, videos where the user have free access and contain advertising inserts, and at the SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) level, a service that gives users unlimited access to a programming schedule for a monthly payment.

Gazzolo noted:

The scope of our content offering and the attached star power is unmatched. ViX is not a repurposing of our TV offering. We are investing a significant amount of incremental dollars in content and sports rights above and beyond our networks. It’s more original content en español than anyone else — no matter what.

Opportunities for Advertisers

TelevisaUnivision announced the arrival of several new ad formats coming to ViX from Innovid, an online advertising technology company that offers services used by advertisers and publishers for the distribution and management of digital ads.

Through this alliance, it is sought that brands can amplify the performance of their television campaigns through tools such as pause ads, compulsive ads, image gallery expansions and shopping expansions, as well as other high-impact units.

“ViX is an incredible environment for brands. It adds to our massive reach and sits at the heart of our premium digital video offering,” highlighted Speciale.

Greater Access for Hispanics

TelevisaUnivision highlights the commitment acquired with the Hispanic communities in the U.S., especially with regard to the way in which brands interact with the cultural traits of these populations, generating an ideal environment between inclusion and diversity that offers creative solutions of marketing.

“Last year we promised to build the world’s first-ever Hispanic data graph, and today we are up and running. Our graph provides the biggest and most accurate picture of this vital audience you will find. Most importantly, it solves the representation problem, already covering 85% of U.S. Hispanic households with best-in-class accuracy — and we are still growing,” said Speciale.

In closing, Luis Silberwasser, President of Univision Television Networks, highlighted the 7% growth in ratings across all of its networks to date.

"Univision is home to Hispanic America. No other network — in English or Spanish — can match our connection, resonance and trust that we have with our audience. We are the fastest growing portfolio of TV networks in media with the perfect mix of captivating stories and events that create big cultural moments and are watched live. We believe in the power of linear TV and that is why today we are announcing new scripted and entertainment formats, new music tentpoles, and new soccer rights to fuel even more growth,” underlined Silberwasser.

To find out more about the changes in the programming schedule and learn about the company's new releases, click here.