SHPE appoints Dr. José Silva as Chief Engagement Officer

Earlier this week, the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) announced the creation of four separate offices that will be led by Executive Director Chris Wilkie.

These new offices include: Administration, Research and Innovation, External Relations and Engagement. All intended to be a fundamental part of the restructuring process that SHPE is going through, increasing its level of programming and facilitating corporate STEM associations to emphasize the cultivation and investment of each member.

Dr. Joseph “José” Silva was selected as the first Chief Engagement Officer of the organization, becoming responsible for maintaining a useful and active conversation with the professionals and students who are part of the SHPE community.

On the Society's website, it highlights Silva's profile: “Dr. José Silva is now responsible for the latter, and he is beyond qualified. A resident of Denver, Colorado, he has been an advocate for youth, education, and the community for over 28 years. He comes to SHPE from the Colorado Association for Infant Mental Health (CoAIMH) where, starting in 2019, he served as their first CEO. A specialty of Dr. Silva’s professional and personal approach to community engagement is his orientation of multiculturalism — the embracing and celebrating of individual differences.”

“His extensive experience and his attitude toward diversity make him particularly well-suited to take on the Chief Engagement Officer role with its emphasis on member relations. SHPE is lucky to have his leadership and expertise on staff,” CEO Chris Wilkie said in the statement.

In addition to Silva's appointment, three women also began their new positions at the organization, showing that the process was carried out internally.

Monique Herrera, who began as Development Associate and Membership Coordinator in 2014, was assigned as Chief External Relations Officer, where she oversees the Industry Association Council, as well as the prominent National Convention Career Fair.

For her part, Dr. Kimberly Douglas, part of SHPE since 2019, was promoted to Chief Research & Innovation Officer, while Rhonda McNeil, with more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience, was named as the new Chief Administrative Officer.

“When the Board of Directors approved the 2022-2025 Strategic Plan earlier this year, we knew SHPE would need to think differently about how it deploys its resources, including our staff. This restructuring is exactly what is needed to make our goals achievable. It is exciting to see our dreams become a reality. SHPE is now a national force in the STEM industry,” Miguel Alemañy, SHPE’s current Board Chair, underlines in the statement.

About SHPE

With more than 13,000 student and professional members, the mission of SHPE is “to change lives by empowering the Hispanic community to realize its fullest potential and to impact the world through STEM awareness, access, support, and development.”